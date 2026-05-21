ETV Bharat / technology

Truecaller Launches Travel eSIM Service To Eliminate International Roaming Charges

Hyderabad: Truecaller has introduced Travel eSIM, a digital data plan service that allows users to purchase and activate international mobile data before or after they travel, without the need for a physical SIM card or a visit to a local mobile shop. The service is designed to replace the traditional workarounds travellers rely on to avoid costly roaming charges.

With the help of Travel eSIM, users do not have to hunt for a local SIM at a foreign airport or return home to an unexpectedly high phone bill.

The service is supported across 29 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and 18 destinations across Europe. Users can access the service via Truecaller’s official website or app on iPhone.

Truecaller Travel eSIM: How does it work