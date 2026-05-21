Truecaller Launches Travel eSIM Service To Eliminate International Roaming Charges
Truecaller has launched a Travel eSIM service offering prepaid international data plans across 29 countries, letting users avoid roaming charges with no physical SIM required.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Truecaller has introduced Travel eSIM, a digital data plan service that allows users to purchase and activate international mobile data before or after they travel, without the need for a physical SIM card or a visit to a local mobile shop. The service is designed to replace the traditional workarounds travellers rely on to avoid costly roaming charges.
With the help of Travel eSIM, users do not have to hunt for a local SIM at a foreign airport or return home to an unexpectedly high phone bill.
The service is supported across 29 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and 18 destinations across Europe. Users can access the service via Truecaller’s official website or app on iPhone.
Truecaller today announced the launch of travel eSim to users in 29 countries, covering 150+ markets. We're starting out with native iPhone support and full web coverage, offering high quality data access at a competitive price. PR: https://t.co/vzhXY79GvV— Fredrik Kjell (@fredrikkjell) May 21, 2026
Truecaller Travel eSIM: How does it work
Truecaller mentions that the Travel eSIM service can be set up within a few minutes. The company recommends setting up the service before departure.
Users need to select their destination country and a suitable data plan through the Truecaller app or website, complete payment by card, and then install the eSIM by tapping an activation link or scanning a QR code. Once at their destination, switching on the eSIM in device settings is all that is required to go online.
Data plans range from 1GB for short trips to 20GB for extended stays of up to a month, with pricing displayed upfront before purchase. The service runs alongside a user's existing SIM, meaning their regular phone number remains active and accessible throughout the trip. Data-dependent applications such as WhatsApp and FaceTime continue to function as they would at home.
Truecaller Travel eSIM: Device Compatibility
Travel eSIM service can be purchased through the Truecaller app on iPhone, with compatibility starting from models such as the iPhone XS and XR onwards. Android users can access the service today via the Truecaller web store and install it on any eSIM-compatible Android device. A dedicated app for the service will be launched soon.