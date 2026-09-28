ETV Bharat / technology

Truecaller Launches Scam Checker To Help Users Spot Fraud Quickly

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Hyderabad: Truecaller has launched a new tool called Scam Checker. It is designed to help people quickly find out whether they are dealing with a scam. The service is available on the web and in the app, and goes beyond the company's existing caller identification and spam blocking features.

The tool brings several scam-detection features together in one place. Users can check a suspicious link, search for phone numbers, browse relevant scam reports, and better understand potential fraud attempts before taking action. What can users do using this feature? With the help of Truecaller Scam Checker, users can: Check a link for signs that it may be harmful or part of a phishing attempt.

Look up a phone number to see what Truecaller's detection systems and community signals show.

Search Scamfeed reports to find similar scams described by other people.

Describe a problem in plain words and get relevant results, including checks on any links or numbers in the text, along with related community reports.