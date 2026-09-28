Truecaller Launches Scam Checker To Help Users Spot Fraud Quickly
Truecaller has launched Scam Checker on the web and its Android app, letting people check suspicious links, phone numbers and scam stories in one place.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Truecaller has launched a new tool called Scam Checker. It is designed to help people quickly find out whether they are dealing with a scam. The service is available on the web and in the app, and goes beyond the company's existing caller identification and spam blocking features.
The tool brings several scam-detection features together in one place. Users can check a suspicious link, search for phone numbers, browse relevant scam reports, and better understand potential fraud attempts before taking action.
What can users do using this feature?
With the help of Truecaller Scam Checker, users can:
- Check a link for signs that it may be harmful or part of a phishing attempt.
- Look up a phone number to see what Truecaller's detection systems and community signals show.
- Search Scamfeed reports to find similar scams described by other people.
- Describe a problem in plain words and get relevant results, including checks on any links or numbers in the text, along with related community reports.
Truecaller says these features cover the three things a suspicious message usually contains: a number, a link, and a story. A person can check all three in the same place within seconds.
The company plans to add more features to Scam Checker soon. These include wider coverage of scam methods, screenshot uploads for deeper analysis, user sign-in, and other new tools.
Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Truecaller, said, "People often sense that something is wrong, but they need a quick way to check before responding. Scam Checker brings together our detection capabilities and what our community has reported so that people can investigate a suspicious link, number or story in one place."
Availability
The Scam Checker tool will be available in India for Truecaller's Android app. The company says the tool would be rolled out in more regions and globally on the Truecaller website.
iOS support for the Scam Checker tool will come at a later date.