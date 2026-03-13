ETV Bharat / technology

Truecaller Launches Family Protection Feature In India: What Is It, Key Features

Hyderabad: Truecaller has announced the launch of its new feature, Family Protection, in India. It is a sophisticated digital shield, which is designed to protect the entire household, including parents, children, and elders. The Stockholm-based caller ID company says that the new feature will protect users, especially seniors, from online scams like digital arrest, impersonation fraud, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) voice cloning.

With the Family Protection feature, users will be able to receive real-time fraud alerts and a remote call-hang-up feature, allowing them to instantly end suspicious calls for any member of the group.

It is worth noting that Truecaller’s Family Protection feature was initially rolled out in global markets, including Sweden, Chile, Malaysia, and Chile.

Truecaller Family Protection feature

The Family Protection feature by Truecaller is free to use, which allows people to safeguard their family members immediately. It includes features like shared block lists, customisable security levels and a dashboard to monitor device safety settings, which ensures seamless protection. The Family Protection feature is available on both Android and iOS devices.