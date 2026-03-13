Truecaller Launches Family Protection Feature In India: What Is It, Key Features
Truecaller’s Family Protection feature works as a digital shield that protects family members from online scams like digital arrest, impersonation fraud, AI cloning and others.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Truecaller has announced the launch of its new feature, Family Protection, in India. It is a sophisticated digital shield, which is designed to protect the entire household, including parents, children, and elders. The Stockholm-based caller ID company says that the new feature will protect users, especially seniors, from online scams like digital arrest, impersonation fraud, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) voice cloning.
With the Family Protection feature, users will be able to receive real-time fraud alerts and a remote call-hang-up feature, allowing them to instantly end suspicious calls for any member of the group.
It is worth noting that Truecaller’s Family Protection feature was initially rolled out in global markets, including Sweden, Chile, Malaysia, and Chile.
Truecaller Family Protection feature
The Family Protection feature by Truecaller is free to use, which allows people to safeguard their family members immediately. It includes features like shared block lists, customisable security levels and a dashboard to monitor device safety settings, which ensures seamless protection. The Family Protection feature is available on both Android and iOS devices.
Your loved ones' protection = Your peace of mind.— Truecaller India (@truecaller_in) March 10, 2026
With Truecaller’s Family Protection feature, you can protect your loved ones from suspicious calls. Get notified instantly and disconnect scam calls in time, no matter where you are. pic.twitter.com/GWdyaYGmQN
Although the feature is free, Truecaller mentions that it comes with a premium subscription option. It enables users to access a broader suite of advanced safety features, designed to offer comprehensive protection for every family member of the group.
Safety of the feature
Truecaller says that the Family Protection feature is built on a foundation of “safety without surveillance.” The feature maintains an individual’s privacy, as family members cannot see each other’s call logs, messages or personal data. This ensures that even though the family benefits from a shared security umbrella, personal boundaries are maintained.
The Swedish company mentions that it has become an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users worldwide and has identified 68 billion spam and fraud calls in 2025 alone. Truecaller has surpassed one billion downloads on the Google Play Store alone.
Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller, on the launch of the Family Protection feature, says, “Just knowing who is calling is no longer enough. Today, the real question is whether the call is safe to answer. As scams become more sophisticated and emotionally manipulative, protection needs to move beyond the individual to the entire household. With Family Protection in India, we’re empowering the most digitally aware members of the family to act as a safety anchor, helping ensure that everyone in their circle benefits from the same level of trusted communication.”