I Tested Truecaller's Family Plan: Here's What You Should Know Before Subscribing
Truecaller recently introduced a Family Protection feature, which is designed to manage spam protection for the entire family.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: The app subscription push, which began years ago, has now reached its peak. Today, you rarely find a useful application that is completely free to use. If you don't pay, you either get buried under a mountain of ads or get a subpar experience—sometimes both; think X/Twitter. It is true for utility apps as well, which includes the yellow pages of the mobile phone world, Truecaller.
The app has been around as long as I can remember owning a smartphone. You install it once and let it run in the background, and it quietly filters spam while you get on with your day. Launched in 2009, it has managed to stay relevant, even after Google's Caller ID, built into the Google Phone app on Android, started identifying verified businesses and spam callers. Truecaller just reached a new milestone, surpassing 500 million active users globally, with India remaining its largest market at over 350 million users.
However, as the Indian government strengthens its grip on spam/scam calls with giants like Google, Airtel, and others contributing along, Truecaller may be sensing an imminent threat to its position. Although the platform still has relevance with its community-driven individual identification, it is evolving and now positioning itself as not just a call identification and communication app but also a family protection tool.
Launched recently in India and globally, the 'Family Protection' feature turns spam protection into a shared safety layer instead of an individual task, allowing one person to actively manage protection for an entire group. The feature is free to use and lets the caretaker not only set basic protection but also remotely end members’ fraud calls. Then there are some advanced features locked behind the Family subscription plan, which comes with the ability to set the maximum protection level and granular block settings for the group members.
As someone who gets anxious with phone calls and yet receives at least a dozen of them in a day from unknown numbers due to the nature of my job, call identification is a necessity for me to help me get mentally prepared before I say, Hello. Ever since I made the switch to an iPhone as my primary mobile phone, Google's Caller ID went out of the picture, and Truecaller struggled due to iOS restrictions. A Truecaller subscription was the only way forward left, but I was hesitant to make the commitment, considering the sheer number of app subscriptions I already maintained. However, the Family Protection makes it more economically sound when you look at the annual plan.
Monthly, Truecaller Premium costs Rs 99, and the Family plan costs Rs 249. The difference in pricing is too much here, but it shrinks multifolds for annual pricing, as the usual costs Rs 899 per year and the Family one costs Rs 1,490. For the annual difference of Rs 591, the latter extends all the premium features to four additional members (1+4), including an ad-free experience while also unlocking all the Family Protection features.
|Plan Type
|Monthly Cost
|Yearly Cost
|Number of Users
|Per-User Annual Cost
|Truecaller Premium
|Rs 99
|Rs 899
|1 user
|Rs 899 per user
|Truecaller Family
|Rs 249
|Rs 1,490
|Up to 5 users
|Rs 298 per user
In the group, Android users are happy with the ad-free experience, while iOS users couldn't be more thankful to finally get proper functioning of call identification. Even though the functionality of Truecaller is extremely limited on iOS, members on Android also didn't really care about the rest of the Premium features. However, I did find proper use of advanced family controls.
As the responsible eldest sibling in the family, I configured advanced protection for "less tech-savvy" members. As an admin, I could set and update protection levels, manage blocklists and choose to "auto-block spam" from spammers and 140-series telemarketers. For Android users, I also got to control whether to block calls from hidden numbers, verified businesses, and numbers from foreign countries, along with specific sender IDs, country codes, and caller names.
The Family Protection feature also notifies the admin when a member is getting a spam call, but since I never came across such a situation, I can't comment on its effectiveness.
One underrated aspect of the Family Protection feature is its ability to show members’ real-time status signals. These include battery level, phone activity, availability, and whether the phone is set to silent or ringtone — all based on the permissions granted to the Truecaller app. This functionality provided me with peace of mind when a family member was travelling alone, and I couldn’t reach them on the call.
|Aspect
|Free Family Protection
|Paid Family Plan
|Setup & group management
|✔️
|✔️
|Spam protection
|Basic
|Advanced + Automated
|Admin controls
|Limited
|Granular
|Remote scam intervention
|✔️
|✔️
|Ads
|Present
|Removed
|Premium features per user
|❌
|✔️
|AI call screening
|❌
|✔️
|Fraud insurance
|❌
|✔️
However, while the feature delivers useful visibility, the user experience on iOS needs some finishes touches here and there. During testing, I initially thought it had a major limitation: there appeared to be no way to remove members, whether they had already joined or were still pending an invitation. This meant that any issue required deleting the entire group — an unnecessary hassle. However, I later realised that on iOS, tapping or long-pressing a member’s name shows no options, but swiping on the name reveals the option to remove them.
Despite these minor UI hiccups, the broader value of the feature remains intact, especially on Android. Those seeking more advanced, automated protection—or simply looking to split the cost of Premium—can opt for the Family subscription. Since Truecaller doesn’t require members to live in the same household (unlike Netflix), the plan is easier to use and more flexible. I live in a different city from my family and don’t share the same Wi-Fi network, yet I was able to use all features without any friction.
Importantly, the core Family Protection features aren't locked behind a paywall. Even free users can create a group of up to five members, assign an admin, and maintain a shared safety net with basic spam protection, along with the admin’s ability to intervene during suspicious calls.