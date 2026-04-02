ETV Bharat / technology

I Tested Truecaller's Family Plan: Here's What You Should Know Before Subscribing

Hyderabad: The app subscription push, which began years ago, has now reached its peak. Today, you rarely find a useful application that is completely free to use. If you don't pay, you either get buried under a mountain of ads or get a subpar experience—sometimes both; think X/Twitter. It is true for utility apps as well, which includes the yellow pages of the mobile phone world, Truecaller.

The app has been around as long as I can remember owning a smartphone. You install it once and let it run in the background, and it quietly filters spam while you get on with your day. Launched in 2009, it has managed to stay relevant, even after Google's Caller ID, built into the Google Phone app on Android, started identifying verified businesses and spam callers. Truecaller just reached a new milestone, surpassing 500 million active users globally, with India remaining its largest market at over 350 million users.

However, as the Indian government strengthens its grip on spam/scam calls with giants like Google, Airtel, and others contributing along, Truecaller may be sensing an imminent threat to its position. Although the platform still has relevance with its community-driven individual identification, it is evolving and now positioning itself as not just a call identification and communication app but also a family protection tool.

I Switched to Truecaller’s Family Plan: Here’s What Changed (ETV Bharat)

Launched recently in India and globally, the 'Family Protection' feature turns spam protection into a shared safety layer instead of an individual task, allowing one person to actively manage protection for an entire group. The feature is free to use and lets the caretaker not only set basic protection but also remotely end members’ fraud calls. Then there are some advanced features locked behind the Family subscription plan, which comes with the ability to set the maximum protection level and granular block settings for the group members.

As someone who gets anxious with phone calls and yet receives at least a dozen of them in a day from unknown numbers due to the nature of my job, call identification is a necessity for me to help me get mentally prepared before I say, Hello. Ever since I made the switch to an iPhone as my primary mobile phone, Google's Caller ID went out of the picture, and Truecaller struggled due to iOS restrictions. A Truecaller subscription was the only way forward left, but I was hesitant to make the commitment, considering the sheer number of app subscriptions I already maintained. However, the Family Protection makes it more economically sound when you look at the annual plan.

Monthly, Truecaller Premium costs Rs 99, and the Family plan costs Rs 249. The difference in pricing is too much here, but it shrinks multifolds for annual pricing, as the usual costs Rs 899 per year and the Family one costs Rs 1,490. For the annual difference of Rs 591, the latter extends all the premium features to four additional members (1+4), including an ad-free experience while also unlocking all the Family Protection features.