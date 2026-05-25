ETV Bharat / technology

Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine And Desert Editions Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Triumph Motorcycles has expanded its premium adventure motorcycle lineup in India by introducing two new special editions of the Tiger 900 — the Alpine Edition and the Desert Edition. Both variants feature exclusive colour schemes, factory-fitted accessories, and enhanced character tailored for touring and off-roading riding.

Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions: Price, availability, rivals

The Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition is priced at Rs 15.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Desert Edition costs Rs 16.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The former special edition two-wheeler is offered in Snowdonia White/Graphic Black/Aegean Blue shade, while the latter model comes in Urban Grey/Sapphire Black colour.

Bookings for both special edition two-wheelers are open via official website or by visiting nearest Triumph dealership.

In India, these special motorcycles will compete against the BMW F 900 GS/ F 900 GS Adventure, KTM 890 Adventure R, Ducati DesertX, Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, and Honda Transalp XL750.

Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition: The Touring Specialist

The Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition is based on the GT Pro variant and aims to offer smooth rides at highway and long-rides. With the Snowdonia White colour scheme with blue accents, the tourer motorcycle offers a premium, understated appearance on the road.