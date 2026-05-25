Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine And Desert Editions Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions in India, bringing exclusive paint schemes, factory-fitted accessories, and distinctive characters.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 10:32 AM IST
Hyderabad: Triumph Motorcycles has expanded its premium adventure motorcycle lineup in India by introducing two new special editions of the Tiger 900 — the Alpine Edition and the Desert Edition. Both variants feature exclusive colour schemes, factory-fitted accessories, and enhanced character tailored for touring and off-roading riding.
Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions: Price, availability, rivals
The Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition is priced at Rs 15.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Desert Edition costs Rs 16.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The former special edition two-wheeler is offered in Snowdonia White/Graphic Black/Aegean Blue shade, while the latter model comes in Urban Grey/Sapphire Black colour.
Bookings for both special edition two-wheelers are open via official website or by visiting nearest Triumph dealership.
In India, these special motorcycles will compete against the BMW F 900 GS/ F 900 GS Adventure, KTM 890 Adventure R, Ducati DesertX, Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, and Honda Transalp XL750.
Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition: The Touring Specialist
The Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition is based on the GT Pro variant and aims to offer smooth rides at highway and long-rides. With the Snowdonia White colour scheme with blue accents, the tourer motorcycle offers a premium, understated appearance on the road.
Beyond the visual updates, the Alpine Edition comes equipped with factory-fitted engine protection bars and an Akrapovic exhaust as standard. Triumph says the package is designed to enhance touring comfort while delivering a sportier exhaust note. The motorcycle retains the full suite of premium cycle parts, TFT instrumentation, multiple riding modes, and a comprehensive electronics package found on the standard GT Pro.
Triumph Tiger 900 Desert Edition: The Off-Roader
The Triumph Tiger 900 Desert Edition draws its inspiration from the more rugged Tiger 900 Rally Pro variant. It features Baja Orange highlights alongside adventure-focused styling details and additional protection equipment, giving it a purposeful, expedition-ready character.
Triumph has fitted the Desert Edition with fuel tank protection bars, long-travel suspension, and an Akrapovic silencer as standard. The motorcycle rides on a 21-inch front wheel paired with a 17-inch rear — a combination well-suited for serious off-road rides. Notably, despite offering additional accessories and unique styling over the standard Rally Pro, the Desert Edition is priced Rs 10,000 lower, making it a compelling proposition for adventure riders.
Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions: Powertrain
Both special edition motorcycles are powered by Triumph's 888cc liquid-cooled inline triple-cylinder T-Plane engine, producing 106.52 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 90 Nm of torque at 6,850 rpm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox, with a bi-directional quickshifter fitted as standard. Premium suspension hardware and advanced rider aids are also carried over across both models.