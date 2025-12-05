ETV Bharat / technology

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Comes With Free Accessories Worth Rs 13,300 For New Customers Till This Date

Hyderabad: Triumph Motorcycle India has announced a year-end offer for the Triumph Scrambler 400 X motorcycle. The company will provide free accessories worth Rs 13,300 to potential buyers. The offer will last till December 31, 2025, which will only be valid for new customers. Existing Scrambler 400 X owners will not be eligible for this scheme.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Accessories Offer

In this limited-period offer, the new Triumph Scrambler 400 X customers will be provided a lower engine bar, a mudguard high kit, a windscreen, a tank pad, a luggage rack kit, and an official Triumph Motorcycles t-shirt. According to the British bike maker, the total cost of these add-ons is Rs 13,300.

Notably, these accessories will be offered at no additional cost to new customers while purchasing their new Triumph Scrambler 400 X motorcycle. It starts at Rs 2,67,731 (ex-showroom), and is available in four colours: Matt Khaki Green / Fusion White, Volcanic Red and Phantom Black, Pearl Metallic White / Phantom Black, and Phantom Black / Silver Ice.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Features