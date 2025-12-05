Triumph Scrambler 400 X Comes With Free Accessories Worth Rs 13,300 For New Customers Till This Date
Published : December 5, 2025 at 8:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Triumph Motorcycle India has announced a year-end offer for the Triumph Scrambler 400 X motorcycle. The company will provide free accessories worth Rs 13,300 to potential buyers. The offer will last till December 31, 2025, which will only be valid for new customers. Existing Scrambler 400 X owners will not be eligible for this scheme.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Accessories Offer
In this limited-period offer, the new Triumph Scrambler 400 X customers will be provided a lower engine bar, a mudguard high kit, a windscreen, a tank pad, a luggage rack kit, and an official Triumph Motorcycles t-shirt. According to the British bike maker, the total cost of these add-ons is Rs 13,300.
Notably, these accessories will be offered at no additional cost to new customers while purchasing their new Triumph Scrambler 400 X motorcycle. It starts at Rs 2,67,731 (ex-showroom), and is available in four colours: Matt Khaki Green / Fusion White, Volcanic Red and Phantom Black, Pearl Metallic White / Phantom Black, and Phantom Black / Silver Ice.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Features
The Triumph Scrambler 400 X features a semi-digital instrument cluster, a switchable Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), ride-by-wire traction control, full-LED lighting, a USB-Type-C charging port, and a range of protective features, including knuckle guards and a radiator guard.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Specifications and mechanics
The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is powered by a 398.15cc liquid-cooled 4-valve DOHC single cylinder engine, which generates a power output of 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated with a 6-speed gearbox.
The bike is built on a hybrid tubular steel frame. It features a twin-sided, cast aluminium alloy swingarm, rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels.
In terms of suspension, the scrambler motorcycle sports a 43mm upside-down at the front and a gas monoshock RSU at the rear. Both suspensions have 150mm wheel travel.
The braking duties of the Triumph Scrambler 400 X are done by 320mm disc brakes at the front and a 230mm disc brake at the rear. It has a wet weight of 185 kg and features a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres.