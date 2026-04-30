ETV Bharat / technology

TRAI Releases Consultation Paper On Regulatory Framework For Vehicle-To-Everything Communication

New Delhi: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday released a consultation paper on the Regulatory Framework for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication. Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communication, had on December 1, 2025, requested TRAI to provide recommendations under the terms of clause 11(1)(a) of the TRAI Act I997 on the regulatory mechanism for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X).

"In this regard, a consultation paper on the Regulatory Framework for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication has been placed on TRAI’s website (www.trai.gov.in)," the Ministry of Communications said in a statement. The regulatory authority invited written comments from stakeholders on the issues raised in the consultation paper by May 28, 2026 and counter-comments by June 11, 2026.

It suggested that stakeholders send comments or counter-comments, preferably in electronic form, to Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI, at advmn@trai.gov.in, the statement said. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication is a wireless technology enabling vehicles to interact with other vehicles (V2V), infrastructure (V2I), pedestrians (V2P), and networks (V2N).

The technology improves road safety and traffic efficiency while aiding autonomous driving by sharing real-time data on location, speed, and surroundings.