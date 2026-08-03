TRAI Launches Revamped MyCall App On Android, iOS Version Awaiting Apple Approval
TRAI Chairman said MyCall app collects only location and signal strength for network analysis while keeping users' identities private, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen consumer-centric monitoring of telecom services, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday launched a revamped version of its MyCall mobile application, allowing users to rate voice call quality and report issues such as call drops, audio delays and poor connectivity. The regulator said the app will provide telecom operators and TRAI with anonymised consumer feedback to help identify network gaps and improve service quality.
Launching the upgraded application, TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said the app is designed to bridge the gap between consumers and telecom service providers by capturing the Quality of Experience (QoE) of users alongside technical network parameters.
"The consumer is the king. If they want to give feedback, they have the option to download the app. We intend to continue to keep it voluntary," Lahoti said, ruling out any move to integrate the application into smartphone calling interfaces or make it mandatory.
The MyCall app, first introduced nearly nine years ago, has been revamped to address compatibility issues with Android 12 and above while adding several new features, including coverage testing, multilingual support through BHASHINI, enhanced call issue reporting and improved network analytics.
Users can rate calls on a 1-5 star scale. If a call receives three stars or less, the app prompts users to specify the exact problem, including call drops, echo, voice breaking, one-way audio, audio delay, cross-connections or long call setup time. The application also features automatic post-call feedback prompts, an interactive map displaying rating history and a coverage test that measures signal strength.
According to the regulator, the app captures only the minimum technical information required for network assessment, including signal strength and latitude-longitude location. Lahoti emphasised that no personal information such as the user's name or mobile number is collected or shared.
"If users opt out of sharing location or signal strength, the data loses its technical relevance. But the app does not collect the user's mobile number or name, so we do not see any privacy concerns," he said.
TRAI said the anonymised feedback will be accessible to both telecom service providers and the regulator. Operators will receive the data on a day-to-day basis to complement their own network analytics and identify areas requiring optimisation.
For TRAI, the information will be used during periodic quality-of-service reviews and discussions with telecom operators.
"Wherever we find problem areas, we will certainly take up those issues with the service providers and, where relevant, ask them to furnish an action plan," Lahoti said.
However, he clarified that consumer ratings alone will not form the basis for regulatory penalties.
"Punitive action has to be based on technical, measurable and objective parameters generated through our network monitoring and drive tests," he said.
TRAI also plans to make aggregated consumer feedback publicly accessible through a dedicated platform in the future, enabling users to view overall quality-of-experience data. While users can already view their own rating history within the app, Lahoti said no timeline has been finalised for the public dashboard.
The regulator expects adoption of the app to grow with increased public awareness, although it has not fixed any minimum participation target.
"We have not ventured into estimating the minimum required because every feedback is valuable. We have already seen strong adoption of the MySpeed and DND apps, and we expect MyCall to become popular as consumers increasingly engage on their calling experience," Lahoti said.
The Chairman also confirmed that the app is currently available on the Google Play Store, while its launch on Apple's App Store has been delayed due to technical issues.
"We are in discussions with Apple, and we hope the app will be available on the App Store once those issues are resolved," he said, declining to elaborate further.
Lahoti also ruled out integrating spam reporting into the MyCall platform, saying it would not be appropriate to combine the two services.