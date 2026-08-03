ETV Bharat / technology

TRAI Launches Revamped MyCall App On Android, iOS Version Awaiting Apple Approval

New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen consumer-centric monitoring of telecom services, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday launched a revamped version of its MyCall mobile application, allowing users to rate voice call quality and report issues such as call drops, audio delays and poor connectivity. The regulator said the app will provide telecom operators and TRAI with anonymised consumer feedback to help identify network gaps and improve service quality.

Launching the upgraded application, TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said the app is designed to bridge the gap between consumers and telecom service providers by capturing the Quality of Experience (QoE) of users alongside technical network parameters.

Presentation slide showing why TRAI MyCall app has been revamped. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

"The consumer is the king. If they want to give feedback, they have the option to download the app. We intend to continue to keep it voluntary," Lahoti said, ruling out any move to integrate the application into smartphone calling interfaces or make it mandatory.

The MyCall app, first introduced nearly nine years ago, has been revamped to address compatibility issues with Android 12 and above while adding several new features, including coverage testing, multilingual support through BHASHINI, enhanced call issue reporting and improved network analytics.

Users can rate calls on a 1-5 star scale. If a call receives three stars or less, the app prompts users to specify the exact problem, including call drops, echo, voice breaking, one-way audio, audio delay, cross-connections or long call setup time. The application also features automatic post-call feedback prompts, an interactive map displaying rating history and a coverage test that measures signal strength.

Presentation slide showing the details about TRAI MyCall app. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

According to the regulator, the app captures only the minimum technical information required for network assessment, including signal strength and latitude-longitude location. Lahoti emphasised that no personal information such as the user's name or mobile number is collected or shared.

"If users opt out of sharing location or signal strength, the data loses its technical relevance. But the app does not collect the user's mobile number or name, so we do not see any privacy concerns," he said.