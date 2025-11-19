ETV Bharat / technology

TRAI Mandates Pre‑Tagging Of Variables In SMS Content Templates To Curb Fraud

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed all access providers to mandate pre‑tagging of all variable components in SMS content templates used for commercial communication, the government said on Tuesday. Variable components such as URLs, application download links and callback numbers that change depending on recipients or over time must now be explicitly tagged, an official statement said.

Under the new requirement, senders must explicitly tag each variable field at the time of template registration, i.e. must specify the purpose for which the variable is going to be used, the statement added. "For example, tagging a variable as #url# implies that the variable contains a URL. Unless these variable fields are pre-tagged, Access Providers cannot identify or scrub them to determine whether the inserted values are from whitelisted domains, numbers, or links," the Ministry of Communications said.