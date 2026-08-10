TRAI Introduces 1601-Series Numbers For Utility And Courier Calls
TRAI expands 1601-series numbers to utilities and logistics, enabing The move lets consumers identify real service calls and curb fraud, after success with BFSI sector.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) has introduced the 1601- series phone numbers for services and transaction- related calls from utility, courier, and logistics companies under phase 1 on Monday. The move has taken to help consumers identify genuine calls and protect them from fraudsters who use regular 10-digit mobile numbers and falsely claim to represent legitimate service and transactional calls, thereby strengthening trust in such voice-based communications.
Under the first phase, the 1601 series will be available to electricity distribution companies, water utilities, and city gas companies, LPG distributors, courier companies, parcel delivery services, and logistics firms who engage in the delivery of consignments.
Considering the critical and sensitive nature of communications made by the entities in the BFSI sector and government, this has been issued for sectors other than BFSI and government to avoid mixing of financial voice from the service and other sectors.
TRAI has announced that 1601 numbers will be given directly to eligible companies and not to intermediaries or aggregators. Telecom service providers will first verify the companies before assigning them the numbers. Secondly, TRAI has set a time-bound period of 90 days to complete the onboarding and migration of eligible companies covered under the first phase.
Companies using 1601 numbers will have to give an undertaking that the numbers will be used only for service and transactions they said numbers cannot be used for any promotional voice calls by any entities.
The 1601 series comes after the adoption of the 1600 series for service and transaction- related calls by entities in the banking, financial services , insurance ( BFSI) sector and by government entities.