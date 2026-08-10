ETV Bharat / technology

TRAI Introduces 1601-Series Numbers For Utility And Courier Calls

Hyderabad: TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) has introduced the 1601- series phone numbers for services and transaction- related calls from utility, courier, and logistics companies under phase 1 on Monday. The move has taken to help consumers identify genuine calls and protect them from fraudsters who use regular 10-digit mobile numbers and falsely claim to represent legitimate service and transactional calls, thereby strengthening trust in such voice-based communications.

Under the first phase, the 1601 series will be available to electricity distribution companies, water utilities, and city gas companies, LPG distributors, courier companies, parcel delivery services, and logistics firms who engage in the delivery of consignments.

Considering the critical and sensitive nature of communications made by the entities in the BFSI sector and government, this has been issued for sectors other than BFSI and government to avoid mixing of financial voice from the service and other sectors.