ETV Bharat / technology

TRAI Directs Truecaller Not To Tag 1600 Series Calls As 'Frequently Blocked'

Hyderabad: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has raised objections to Truecaller's display of a "frequently blocked" badge on calls originating from the dedicated 140 and 1600 number series. It said that such labels could mislead telecom consumers and create unnecessary suspicion around legitimate commercial and government communications.

This comes days after TRAI issued a statement saying that no app can block phone calls originating from the 1600 number series, which is reserved for communications by regulated entities and the government. It also added that promotional calls originating from the 140 number series cannot be tagged or filtered by an app and can only be blocked by the DND registry.

A senior TRAI official told IANS that under no circumstances should 1600 series numbers be tagged in a manner that discourages consumers from answering them, as such calls could include critical fraud alerts, transaction verifications, banking notifications, and government communications.

TRAI maintains that tagging regulated number series with labels, such as "frequently blocked", can confuse users and undermine confidence in calls that are made under the regulator's prescribed framework. Instead, Truecaller should display a message informing users that they can exercise their choice to block unwanted promotional communications from the 140 series through TRAI's official Do Not Disturb (DND) preference management application, the official said.