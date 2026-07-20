TRAI Directs Truecaller Not To Tag 1600 Series Calls As 'Frequently Blocked'
This comes days after TRAI issued a statement directing that no app should block phone calls originating from the 1600 number series.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has raised objections to Truecaller's display of a "frequently blocked" badge on calls originating from the dedicated 140 and 1600 number series. It said that such labels could mislead telecom consumers and create unnecessary suspicion around legitimate commercial and government communications.
This comes days after TRAI issued a statement saying that no app can block phone calls originating from the 1600 number series, which is reserved for communications by regulated entities and the government. It also added that promotional calls originating from the 140 number series cannot be tagged or filtered by an app and can only be blocked by the DND registry.
A senior TRAI official told IANS that under no circumstances should 1600 series numbers be tagged in a manner that discourages consumers from answering them, as such calls could include critical fraud alerts, transaction verifications, banking notifications, and government communications.
TRAI maintains that tagging regulated number series with labels, such as "frequently blocked", can confuse users and undermine confidence in calls that are made under the regulator's prescribed framework. Instead, Truecaller should display a message informing users that they can exercise their choice to block unwanted promotional communications from the 140 series through TRAI's official Do Not Disturb (DND) preference management application, the official said.
As per the regulator, greater public awareness of the DND framework would be a more effective solution than labelling individual numbers, as it allows consumers to manage their communication preferences in a structured manner.
Notably, the 1600 series number is exclusively for service and transactional calls from regulated banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) entities, including those supervised by the Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority. The series is also used for government-to-citizen communications. Meanwhile, the 140 series has been reserved for promotional calls made by registered entities across sectors.
The regulator's remarks come amid an ongoing disagreement between TRAI and Truecaller over the display of labels for the dedicated 140 and 1600 number series. Truecaller has argued that spam calls have increased since TRAI mandated the use of these dedicated number series while preventing caller identification apps from displaying community-reported spam labels for those numbers. According to the company, this has led many users to ignore or block calls from the 140 and 1600 series, resulting in genuine communication also going unanswered.