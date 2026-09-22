ETV Bharat / technology

TRAI Asks Telecom Companies To Offer More Flexible Voice And SMS Only Recharge Options

New Delhi: Telecom consumers, especially those who do not need mobile data, will now have more options when choosing their recharge plans. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has asked Telecom operators to offer more Voice and SMS only special tariff vouchers (STVs), including shorter validity options.

Under the Telecom Consumer Protection (13th Amendment) Regulation, 2026, operators will have to offer Voice and SMS only STVs for every validity period of 30 days or less for which they currently offer vice sms and data vouchers. These vouchers will have to come with an appropriate reduction in tariff. Operators will also have to offer validity renewable on the same date of every month, and if the date of such renewal is not available in a month, the date of renewal shall be the last date of that month.

Consumer preference

Telecom Authority is of the view that such a tariff framework would sufficiently address consumer requirements. This amended regulation will provide low-income consumers with more options, allowing them to recharge according to their requirements and financial capacity. TRAI also believe that it will improve choices for consumers preferring not to use STVs bundled with data.

The move comes after TRAI found that only a limited number of Voice-and-SMS-only STVs were available, with most concentrated around longer validity periods. This left consumers, particularly those looking for lower-cost, shorter-duration options, with fewer choices.