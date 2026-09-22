TRAI Asks Telecom Companies To Offer More Flexible Voice And SMS Only Recharge Options
TRAI is of the view that such a tariff framework would sufficiently address consumer requirements.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Telecom consumers, especially those who do not need mobile data, will now have more options when choosing their recharge plans. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has asked Telecom operators to offer more Voice and SMS only special tariff vouchers (STVs), including shorter validity options.
Under the Telecom Consumer Protection (13th Amendment) Regulation, 2026, operators will have to offer Voice and SMS only STVs for every validity period of 30 days or less for which they currently offer vice sms and data vouchers. These vouchers will have to come with an appropriate reduction in tariff. Operators will also have to offer validity renewable on the same date of every month, and if the date of such renewal is not available in a month, the date of renewal shall be the last date of that month.
Consumer preference
Telecom Authority is of the view that such a tariff framework would sufficiently address consumer requirements. This amended regulation will provide low-income consumers with more options, allowing them to recharge according to their requirements and financial capacity. TRAI also believe that it will improve choices for consumers preferring not to use STVs bundled with data.
The move comes after TRAI found that only a limited number of Voice-and-SMS-only STVs were available, with most concentrated around longer validity periods. This left consumers, particularly those looking for lower-cost, shorter-duration options, with fewer choices.
TRAI said the new framework will give consumers more flexibility to choose a recharge based on their requirements and ability to pay, while also providing more options to those who do not want to pay for data they do not use. The regulator had issued the draft amendment for consultation on April 7 this year. It received 1,132 responses from stakeholders and held an Open House Discussion on June 15 before finalising the amendment.
List of Grievances
As per the response of the Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications, in Parliament on March 11, 2026, 20 grievances have been received regarding this. The ministry responded that, as per the data of the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System portal, 20 grievances have been received till February 2026 regarding forced bundling of data services with voice plans.
These grievances were forwarded to TRAI and the concerned Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) for appropriate action and conclusive redressal. It was also added that the grievances have since been disposed of based on the replies received from the TRAI and concerned TSPs.
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