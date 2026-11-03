ETV Bharat / technology

TRAI Announces Major Telecom Overhaul From January 2027; New IP-Based Connectivity Rules Introduced

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced new regulations to modernise the country's telecom infrastructure, improve call quality and make connectivity between different telecom networks more efficient. The Telecommunication Interconnection (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2026, will come into effect on January 1, 2027.

The new framework aims to simplify how telecom operators connect their networks and exchange calls and other traffic. It mandates a shift towards Licensed Service Area (LSA)-level points of interconnection (POIs) and the adoption of Internet Protocol (IP)-based technology.

Telecom interconnection allows customers of different service providers to communicate. For instance, when a person using one operator calls someone on another network, interconnection enables the call to pass between the two networks.

A key change is the transition to IP-based interconnection technology. All new interconnections established after the regulations take effect must use IP-based technology.

Existing connections operating on the older E1/TDM-based system will also be migrated to IP-based technology within three years.

IP-based interconnection uses Internet Protocol to transfer communication traffic between networks. The transition is expected to improve bandwidth efficiency, call quality and overall network performance. It will also help operators manage growing traffic as demand for mobile data and digital communication increases.

Telecom Networks To Shift To LSA-Level Connections

The amendment also changes the way telecom operators connect their networks. Currently, interconnection arrangements operate at the Long Distance Charging Area (LDCA) and Short Distance Charging Area (SDCA) levels.

Under the new framework, these arrangements will gradually shift to Licensed Service Area-level points of interconnection within three years.

A POI is a location where two telecom networks connect to exchange calls and other traffic. The transition is expected to simplify call routing, improve numbering resource management and reduce operational complexity for telecom operators.