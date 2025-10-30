TRAI And DoT To Launch CNAP, Truecaller Alternative That Display Caller Names For Incoming Calls By Default
The Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) is a supplementary service offered by TRAI that enables seeing the caller's name by default on the receiver's phone.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 4:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) accepted a proposal from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) mandating the display of the caller’s name by default on the receiver’s phone. This feature is called Calling Name Presentation (CNAP), which will use the caller’s registered information, taken during identity verification in the SIM registration process. It functions similarly to third-party apps like Truecaller, Hiya, Whoscall, and others. The CNAP feature will be an additional service offered by TRAI along with its basic telecom service, which can be opted out of if a user wants to hide their name.
With the help of this feature, telecom operators will be able to combat spam and fraud by displaying the caller’s name rather than just a phone number.
#TRAI has issued its response to DoT’s back-reference on the proposal to display the caller’s name on phone screens—even if the number isn’t saved. This feature, called Calling Name Presentation (#CNAP), aims to improve caller ID.— TRAI (@TRAI) October 28, 2025
How does CNAP work?
For CNAP to work, telecom operators such as Airtel, Reliance, Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) will create and maintain a database that contains customer names along with their phone numbers. When a user receives a call, the telecom operators will go through their databases to fetch the name of the caller to show it to the receiver.
How is CNAP different from Truecaller?
The CNAP is also a caller ID service that shows the name of the person or the company calling a user, which is similar to Truecaller. However, the main difference comes from their data source, accuracy, and method of implementation.
In terms of data source or collection, the CNAP uses data directly coming from the official Customer Application Forum (CAF), which is provided to telecom companies, while Truecaller uses caller data from its users’ contact lists, where users can suggest names for unknown numbers.
This determines the accuracy of the user data, as the information in the CNAP databases is highly accurate compared to Truecaller. It is because the CNAP’s user data is based on the government-verified KYC documents, while Truecaller’s crowdsourced information can sometimes be inaccurate, misleading, or showcase informal names saved by users.
The CNAP will be integrated into the telecom network, while Truecaller needs to be downloaded and installed on the user’s smartphone.
As CNAP is designed to display the caller’s name, it only provides a basic level of fraud detection and lacks advanced features like spam detection and blocking features found in Truecaller.
The CNAP is set to on by default, but it is a supplementary feature, which can be opted out of if a user wishes to hide their name. Meanwhile, users using Truecaller are required to agree to the app’s terms, including their contact list.
The CNAP feature will be available depending on the telecom operators, as they will be controlling it, while Truecaller is available as a mobile app for anyone to download and use.
|Feature
|CNAP
|Truecaller
|Type
|Governemnt-backed caller ID service
|Third-party caller ID app
|Data Source
|Official Customer Application Forum (CAF) via telecom operators
|Crowdsourced data from user's contact lists
|Accuracy
|High
|Variable
|Integration
|Built into telecom network
|Requires app installation
|Default Status
|Enabled by default, users can choose to opt-out
|Required user consent and app installation
|Fraud and Spam detection
|Basic caller name display
|Advanced spam detection and call blocking features
|Privacy Control
|Users can choose to hide their name
|Users must agree to share contact list
|Availability
|Depends on telecom operators
|Available to anyone via Play Store or App Store
When will the CNAP feature be rolled out?
The CNAP feature is pushed by DoT for a pan-India rollout. The full-fledged version of this feature is expected to be implemented by March 31, 2026.