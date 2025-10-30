ETV Bharat / technology

TRAI And DoT To Launch CNAP, Truecaller Alternative That Display Caller Names For Incoming Calls By Default

Hyderabad: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) accepted a proposal from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) mandating the display of the caller’s name by default on the receiver’s phone. This feature is called Calling Name Presentation (CNAP), which will use the caller’s registered information, taken during identity verification in the SIM registration process. It functions similarly to third-party apps like Truecaller, Hiya, Whoscall, and others. The CNAP feature will be an additional service offered by TRAI along with its basic telecom service, which can be opted out of if a user wants to hide their name.

With the help of this feature, telecom operators will be able to combat spam and fraud by displaying the caller’s name rather than just a phone number.

How does CNAP work?

For CNAP to work, telecom operators such as Airtel, Reliance, Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) will create and maintain a database that contains customer names along with their phone numbers. When a user receives a call, the telecom operators will go through their databases to fetch the name of the caller to show it to the receiver.

How is CNAP different from Truecaller?

The CNAP is also a caller ID service that shows the name of the person or the company calling a user, which is similar to Truecaller. However, the main difference comes from their data source, accuracy, and method of implementation.