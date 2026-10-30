TRAI Proposes Draft AI Guidelines For India's Telecom Sector
India's telecom regulator, TRAI, has released draft guidelines on the responsible use of AI in telecommunication networks.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a draft set of guidelines on the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India's telecommunication networks and services. Published on October 30, 2026, the draft is open for comments from stakeholders until November 27, 2026.
Why has TRAI issued these guidelines?
In February 2026, the Government of India released its India AI Governance Guidelines, a national framework designed to help the country benefit from AI while managing the risks it may pose to individuals and society. The framework is built around seven core principles: Trust is the Foundation, People First, Innovation over Restraint, Fairness and Equity, Accountability, Understandable by Design, and Safety, Resilience and Sustainability.
Part 4 of those guidelines calls on industry players and regulators to improve clarity, predictability, and accountability in how AI is used across different sectors. TRAI's new draft is a direct response to that call, applied specifically to the telecoms industry.
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Why does the telecom sector matter?
India's telecommunications network forms a critical part of the country's digital backbone. It supports internet and phone connectivity for the general public, enables the delivery of essential government and commercial services, and underpins secure communication across the country's critical information systems.
Beyond everyday use, telecom infrastructure also plays a vital role in national security and emergency response. Any disruption or misuse within the sector can have consequences that reach well beyond individual users.
AI is entering telecom networks
TRAI says AI is increasingly being integrated into telecommunication networks and the provision of telecommunication services. The technology is being used in network management, fraud detection, customer service, and predictive maintenance.
The regulatory body says AI tools are becoming a standard part of how the sector operates.
With this growing integration, TRAI has decided that clear guidelines are needed to ensure AI is used responsibly, consistently, and in line with the broader national AI governance framework.