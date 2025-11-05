ETV Bharat / technology

Tracing The Mystery: Magnetic Equator Shifts Southward From Cherthala And Kollam To Sri Lanka

By G Nandan

Thiruvananthapuram: Remember your school Geography chapter on the 'equator' - that imaginary line dividing the Earth into two halves? Back then, teachers would often joke that the equator was a wavy, wandering line. It took years to understand that that it's actually a precise imaginary circle dividing the planet.

However, very few people know that there's another invisible line, the magnetic equator, and that an European scientist at the Thiruvananthapuram Observatory had wandered more than 20 kilometers in search of it back in the 19th century. As per scientists, its slow southward drift from Kerala to Sri Lanka has been quietly recorded for nearly two centuries at the Observatory here.

The Thiruvananthapuram Astronomical Observatory, located within the city museum premises, was one of the key astronomical observatories established across the world during the 19th century. It played a crucial role in gathering geographical and astronomical data from South India. Dr R Jayakrishnan, the current Director of the Observatory and faculty member at the University of Kerala's Department of Physics, has been documenting this remarkable history, detailing the story of how the observatory traced the path of the magnetic equator.

Studying with a Magnetometer

The geographical equator divides the Earth into northern and southern hemispheres. However, the magnetic equator is determined entirely by the magnetic and gravitational factors of the Earth's core and space environment.

According to Jayakrishnan, the first accurate mapping of the magnetic equator in India was carried out by John Caldecott, the first director of the Thiruvananthapuram Observatory, along with PG Taylor and their research team. Between 1837 and 1839, they conducted measurements on foot, traveling about 20 kilometers across the eastern and western coasts, from Ongole in Andhra Pradesh to Bombay (now Mumbai).

Their observations confirmed that India's magnetic equator then passed through Bolgatty in Ernakulam and Manamelkudi in Tamil Nadu (1839). Based on coastal readings, they concluded that the line ran roughly straight across the subcontinent.