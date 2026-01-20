Toyota Launches First All-Electric Urban Cruiser Ebella In India, Bookings Open
Mumbai: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched its first electric vehicle in the Indian market, marking its entry into the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment. The company unveiled the all-electric Urban Cruiser Ebella, its first EV offering for India. Bookings for the vehicle have opened from today, though the company has not yet officially announced the price.
The Urban Cruiser Ebella was unveiled on Tuesday at Jio Garden in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Built on Toyota’s three decades of global expertise in electrified mobility, the Urban Cruiser Ebella combines an attractive design, a spacious and premium cabin, advanced technology, and confident electric performance.
The Ebella will be available with two battery options, 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Toyota claims the 61-kWh battery variant offers a driving range of up to 543 km on a single charge. Customers will also benefit from an eight-year battery warranty, Battery-as-a-Service option, assured buy-back, and access to more than 500 BEV-enabled service centres across India, ensuring a worry-free ownership experience.
Based on the 'Urban Tech' design philosophy, the Ebella features a hammerhead front design and LED headlamps. Inside, it offers a dual-tone interior, panoramic roof, ventilated seats, 12-colour ambient lighting, JBL sound system, wireless charging, and a host of modern connected car features.
On the safety front, the Urban Cruiser Ebella comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS, seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and safety systems aligned with Toyota’s global standards. The vehicle also supports multiple electrified powertrain options.
The all-electric Urban Cruiser Ebella is a key part of Toyota’s multi-pathway approach towards carbon neutrality. The company stated that the launch of this EV will support India’s transition towards green mobility while reinforcing Toyota’s commitment to sustainable transportation.
Toyota highlighted that it brings a strong product portfolio, technological leadership, robust after-sales service, and an extensive dealer network to achieve its sustainability goals. With over 30 years of global experience in electrified technologies, Toyota has more than 38 million electrified vehicles on roads worldwide, helping reduce over 197 million tonnes of carbon emissions.
The company emphasised that its philosophy of “Mass Happiness” is rooted in carbon neutrality, and the Urban Cruiser Ebella has been developed on this very principle. Toyota expressed confidence that the vehicle will offer customers a global-standard, safe, and stress-free ownership experience in India.
