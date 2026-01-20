ETV Bharat / technology

Toyota Launches First All-Electric Urban Cruiser Ebella In India, Bookings Open

Mumbai: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched its first electric vehicle in the Indian market, marking its entry into the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment. The company unveiled the all-electric Urban Cruiser Ebella, its first EV offering for India. Bookings for the vehicle have opened from today, though the company has not yet officially announced the price.

The Urban Cruiser Ebella was unveiled on Tuesday at Jio Garden in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Built on Toyota’s three decades of global expertise in electrified mobility, the Urban Cruiser Ebella combines an attractive design, a spacious and premium cabin, advanced technology, and confident electric performance.

The Ebella will be available with two battery options, 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Toyota claims the 61-kWh battery variant offers a driving range of up to 543 km on a single charge. Customers will also benefit from an eight-year battery warranty, Battery-as-a-Service option, assured buy-back, and access to more than 500 BEV-enabled service centres across India, ensuring a worry-free ownership experience.

Based on the 'Urban Tech' design philosophy, the Ebella features a hammerhead front design and LED headlamps. Inside, it offers a dual-tone interior, panoramic roof, ventilated seats, 12-colour ambient lighting, JBL sound system, wireless charging, and a host of modern connected car features.