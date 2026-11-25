ETV Bharat / technology

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Launched In India As The Segment's First Flex Fuel E85 Electric Hybrid Vehicle

Hyderabad: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched the revised version of the popular MPV, Innova Hycross, in India. The main update in the vehicle is the introduction of a flex-fuel-compatible strong hybrid powertrain. It features a revamped exterior design and changes to the feature list.

Masakazu Yoshimura, Toyota India's Chairman, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), at the launch event, said that the Innova Hycross will be manufactured at the company's Bidadi facility in Karnataka, India.

The Toyota Innova Hycross facelift comes in four variants: G, GX, VX, and ZX.

All trims are flex-fuel-compatible strong electric hybrid models, named Flex Hybrid Electric. However, the GX model will be sold in both petrol and Flex Hybrid engines.

The Innova Hycross facelift comes at an introductory price of Rs 19.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the G variant and goes up to Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the ZX model. It is offered in five colours, including Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake.

Variant Fuel Type Price (ex-showroom) G Flex Hybrid Electric Rs 19,99,000 GX Flex Hybrid Electric Rs 23,99,000 Gasoline Rs 19,59,000 VX Flex Hybrid Electric Rs 28,79,000 ZX Flex Hybrid Electric Rs 31,99,000

(This is a developing article.)