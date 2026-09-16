ETV Bharat / technology

Top Meta India Officials Appear Again Before Child Rights Body In Sexual Abuse Material Case

FILE - A car passes Facebook's new Meta logo on a sign at the company headquarters on Oct. 28, 2021, in Menlo Park, Calif. ( AP )

New Delhi: For the second time in a week, top Meta India executives on Wednesday appeared before the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in connection with its inquiry into alleged Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) related advertisements on the platform.

Those who appeared before the child rights panel included Meta India chief Arun Srinivas. While coming out, he didn't reply to repeated media queries on what transpired in the meeting.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also summoned a senior official of global tech giant Capgemini separately in connection with alleged child abuse at a day-care centre run by the company in Bengaluru.

On September 9, the NCPCR had summoned the managing director and head of Meta India in connection with its probe into alleged CSEAM-related ads on the platform. The child rights body took suo motu cognisance of a BBC Eye report on the alleged advertisements and sought an explanation from Meta.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has already agreed to report child safety-related matters directly to the cybercrime portal managed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), as the government pushes social media platforms for stronger safeguards and greater accountability amid a crackdown on child sexual abuse material and other harmful content online.

Protecting children on its platforms is a priority for the company, a Meta spokesperson had said, adding, “We're committed to working with the government to ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes are held responsible.”

“To collectively strengthen our efforts to combat this harm, Meta will now report child safety matters directly to the cybercrime portal managed by I4C,” the spokesperson had said.

The US-headquartered Meta is the first major tech intermediary to commit to establishing a direct reporting pipeline with Indian law enforcement. Until now, Meta reported child safety cases to the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Sources said online safety of children is a “fundamental principle” that is absolutely “non-negotiable” for any social media platform operating in India.