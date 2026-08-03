ETV Bharat / technology

Top 5 Electric Motorcycles Starting Under Rs 1.50 Lakh You Can Buy In India

Priced at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the Revolt RV400 uses a 4.1 kW electric motor delivering 170 Nm of torque, paired with a single 3.24 kWh battery pack. The motorcycle offers a range of up to 150 km on a full charge and a claimed top speed of 85 kmph. It comes with a belt drive and a standard three-year warranty.

Hyderabad: Rising fuel prices and ethanol blending in petrol are pushing Indian buyers towards alternative mobility options. While electric scooters remain the most popular choice among two-wheelers, a growing segment of riders prefer motorcycles. For those buyers, here are five electric motorcycles available in India starting under Rs 1.50 lakh.

Oben Electric sells the Rorr in a single variant priced at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Its electric motor produces up to 8 kW of power and 50 Nm of torque, powered by a 4.4 kWh battery pack that offers a range of up to 187 km. The company claims a top speed of 100 km/h, backed by a 3-year/40,000 km warranty.

3. Ola Roadster

Ola Roadster (Image Credit: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric offers the Roadster in three variants, priced between Rs 1.05 lakh and Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), with battery pack options of 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh. All variants use a 13 kW electric motor. Range varies by battery size. The 3.5 kWh pack has a range of up to 151 km, the 4.5 kWh variant has up to 190 km of range, and the 6 kWh model has a range of up to 248 km.

4. Revolt RV BlazeX

Revolt RV BlazeX (Image Credit: Revolt Motors)

The RV BlazeX is sold in a single variant priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). It equips a 3.24 kWh battery pack paired with a 4.1 kW motor, producing 37.4 Nm of torque. It offers a range of up to 150 km and a top speed of 85 kmph, with a warranty of three years or up to 40,000 km, whichever comes first.

5. Avore EX

Avore EX (Image Credit: Avore)

Recently launched in India, the Avore EX range is offered in three variants — EX1, EX2, and EX2 S — priced at Rs 1.25 lakh, Rs 1.50 lakh, and Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The EX1 uses a 3.24 kWh battery pack, while the EX2 and EX2 S use a 5 kWh pack. The EX 1 has a range of up to 160 km, EX2 up to 255 km, and EX2S to 260 km. Top speed across the range is claimed at 114 kmph.