Top 5 Electric Motorcycles Starting Under Rs 1.50 Lakh You Can Buy In India
Here are five electric bikes available in India starting under Rs 1.50 lakh, ex-showroom.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rising fuel prices and ethanol blending in petrol are pushing Indian buyers towards alternative mobility options. While electric scooters remain the most popular choice among two-wheelers, a growing segment of riders prefer motorcycles. For those buyers, here are five electric motorcycles available in India starting under Rs 1.50 lakh.
1. Revolt RV400
Priced at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the Revolt RV400 uses a 4.1 kW electric motor delivering 170 Nm of torque, paired with a single 3.24 kWh battery pack. The motorcycle offers a range of up to 150 km on a full charge and a claimed top speed of 85 kmph. It comes with a belt drive and a standard three-year warranty.
2. Oben Rorr
Oben Electric sells the Rorr in a single variant priced at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Its electric motor produces up to 8 kW of power and 50 Nm of torque, powered by a 4.4 kWh battery pack that offers a range of up to 187 km. The company claims a top speed of 100 km/h, backed by a 3-year/40,000 km warranty.
3. Ola Roadster
Ola Electric offers the Roadster in three variants, priced between Rs 1.05 lakh and Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), with battery pack options of 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh. All variants use a 13 kW electric motor. Range varies by battery size. The 3.5 kWh pack has a range of up to 151 km, the 4.5 kWh variant has up to 190 km of range, and the 6 kWh model has a range of up to 248 km.
4. Revolt RV BlazeX
The RV BlazeX is sold in a single variant priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). It equips a 3.24 kWh battery pack paired with a 4.1 kW motor, producing 37.4 Nm of torque. It offers a range of up to 150 km and a top speed of 85 kmph, with a warranty of three years or up to 40,000 km, whichever comes first.
5. Avore EX
Recently launched in India, the Avore EX range is offered in three variants — EX1, EX2, and EX2 S — priced at Rs 1.25 lakh, Rs 1.50 lakh, and Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The EX1 uses a 3.24 kWh battery pack, while the EX2 and EX2 S use a 5 kWh pack. The EX 1 has a range of up to 160 km, EX2 up to 255 km, and EX2S to 260 km. Top speed across the range is claimed at 114 kmph.