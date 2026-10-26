Tomb Raider: Legacy Of Atlantis Trailer Showcases Lara Croft's Classic Adventure With Modern Gameplay
30 years after Lara Croft's debut, a new trailer for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis shows a modernised remake arriving in February 2027.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: A new trailer for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has given fans their best look yet at the remake of the 1996 original, pairing faithful recreations of famous moments with far sharper, more realistic visuals. The game will launch on February 12, 2027.
The trailer was unveiled on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at the TR30 Derby and MCM London, as the original Tomb Raider celebrated its 30th anniversary. The remake is being developed by Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog, with Amazon Game Studios publishing. It is a tribute to the original title.
The preview showcases the game's four main settings: Peru, Greece, Egypt, and Atlantis. Among the highlights are the Atlas puzzle, the monstrous Atlanteans that Lara must fight, and the grim fate awaiting anyone who touches the hand of King Midas' statue. The trailer shows that the remake will include a ton of gameplay modernisations.
Lara Croft performs athletic acrobatics in the middle of gunfights, which instantly feels familiar to the veterans who had played the original title.
However, the game is not a straightforward, like-for-like remake. Several modern gameplay features like a Focus meter, skill trees and crafting are added.
What is the Focus meter?
The game's director, Raul Siquera, explained earlier this year that the Focus meter builds as players take damage, deal damage and dodge attacks. Once charged, it lets players slow time around Lara. This allows them to access more of the signature acrobatic moves from the 1996 game, rewarding aggressive and skilful play.
In the trailer, Lara appears in her classic shorts and tank top, but players who prefer her look from the Survivor trilogy can claim that outfit as a pre-order bonus. The deluxe and collector's editions also include 48 hours of early access for those eager to return to the original adventure.
Tomb Raider: Catalyst
The remake is not the end of Lara's plans for 2027. Crystal Dynamics is also preparing Tomb Raider: Catalyst, which the studio describes as a bold new direction for the series. The game sends Lara across northern India in the aftermath of a mythical cataclysm that has unleashed ancient secrets and awakened the mysterious forces guarding them.
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis: Availability
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis will be released on February 12, 2026. It will be available on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Steam, and XBOX Series X|S.