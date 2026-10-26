ETV Bharat / technology

Tomb Raider: Legacy Of Atlantis Trailer Showcases Lara Croft's Classic Adventure With Modern Gameplay

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis serves as a tributes to the 30th anniversary of the original 1996 game. ( Image Credit: YouTube/Tomb Raider )

Hyderabad: A new trailer for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has given fans their best look yet at the remake of the 1996 original, pairing faithful recreations of famous moments with far sharper, more realistic visuals. The game will launch on February 12, 2027.

The trailer was unveiled on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at the TR30 Derby and MCM London, as the original Tomb Raider celebrated its 30th anniversary. The remake is being developed by Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog, with Amazon Game Studios publishing. It is a tribute to the original title.

The preview showcases the game's four main settings: Peru, Greece, Egypt, and Atlantis. Among the highlights are the Atlas puzzle, the monstrous Atlanteans that Lara must fight, and the grim fate awaiting anyone who touches the hand of King Midas' statue. The trailer shows that the remake will include a ton of gameplay modernisations. Lara Croft performs athletic acrobatics in the middle of gunfights, which instantly feels familiar to the veterans who had played the original title. However, the game is not a straightforward, like-for-like remake. Several modern gameplay features like a Focus meter, skill trees and crafting are added. What is the Focus meter?