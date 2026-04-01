Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence Launches Globally On Mobile For iOS & Android: Everything To Know
The Division Resurgence is a third-person role-playing mobile game that features a story mode as its main offering.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
London: Ubisoft has announced the global availability of Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence on iOS and Android devices. It is a free-to-play third-person RPG shooter mobile game set in a massive urban open world. Rated PEGI 18, the game takes place within The Division universe, set between the events of The Division and The Division 2.
The mobile game features a brand-new standalone campaign, which puts players into the shoes of a newly activated Division agent during the Green Poison outbreak in New York City. As part of the story, players experience the critical moment when society begins to fracture as opportunistic factions rise and institutions struggle to maintain order. Players will be tasked to protect civilians, push back hostile factions, and help restore stability to the city.
The game allows both solo and team play with up to three other agents.
The Division Resurgence lets players grow their characters through different specialisations, each with unique weapons and gadgets. You can customise gear and weapons, and switch roles anytime to fit your playstyle or team. The game has smooth mobile controls and works well across all modes, including the famous Dark Zone, where players face both AI enemies and other players.
Commenting on the global rollout of the mobile game on iOS and Android devices, Creative Director Jonathan said that The Division Resurgence has been built from the ground up for handheld devices with an all‑new story and mobile‑first features. It offers a fresh experience for both longtime fans of the franchise and newcomers alike, he said, adding: “We can't wait for players to explore this new chapter of The Division.”
The Division Resurgence brings a variety of features, including several created specifically for the mobile experience, to an open-world New York City urban environment:
|Category
|Features
|Details
|New Story Campaign
|Bootcamp
|Onboarding tutorial to learn basic commands, cover system, and choose specialisation
|Main Missions
|Players fight chaos, help civilians, and restore order to the city
|Solo & Co-Op Activities
|Dark Zone
|PvPvE open-world area with high-stakes extraction mode
|Conflict
|Dedicated PvP competitive mode requiring map control within limited time
|Shared Open World Activities
|Secure outposts, disrupt deals, rescue hostages, complete weekly quests, and more
|End Game Activities
|Legendary Challenge
|Replay a main mission at random at Ultimate Difficulty
|Lone Wolf Challenge
|Training stages with progression to higher levels and better rewards
|Clan Activities
|Join clans, contribute resources, upgrade facilities to unlock functions
|Specialisations
|Five Classes
|Demolitionist, Bulwark, Field Medic, Tech Operator, Vanguard (unique skills and ultimate abilities)
|Enemy Factions
|Four Groups
|Raiders, Rikers, Cleaners, and Freemen (new faction with exotic homemade weapons and scavenging obsession)
Ubisoft confirmed that additional content updates will follow after this launch. Notably, the game is not available in Belarus, China, Cuba, Iran, Russia, Sudan, and Vietnam.
The game has been co-developed with Ubisoft Da Nang, Ubisoft Singapore, and Ubisoft Reflections, with additional support provided by Ubisoft studios in Bordeaux, Bucharest, Chengdu, Montréal, Pune, Shanghai, and Sherbrooke.