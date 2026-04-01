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Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence Launches Globally On Mobile For iOS & Android: Everything To Know

The Division Resurgence is a third-person role-playing mobile game that features a story mode as its main offering.

The main missions warrant players to fight chaos, help civilians, and restore order to the city
The main missions warrant players to fight chaos, help civilians, and restore order to the city (Ubisoft)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : April 1, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST

2 Min Read
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London: Ubisoft has announced the global availability of Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence on iOS and Android devices. It is a free-to-play third-person RPG shooter mobile game set in a massive urban open world. Rated PEGI 18, the game takes place within The Division universe, set between the events of The Division and The Division 2.

The mobile game features a brand-new standalone campaign, which puts players into the shoes of a newly activated Division agent during the Green Poison outbreak in New York City. As part of the story, players experience the critical moment when society begins to fracture as opportunistic factions rise and institutions struggle to maintain order. Players will be tasked to protect civilians, push back hostile factions, and help restore stability to the city.

The game allows both solo and team play with up to three other agents.

The Division Resurgence lets players grow their characters through different specialisations, each with unique weapons and gadgets. You can customise gear and weapons, and switch roles anytime to fit your playstyle or team. The game has smooth mobile controls and works well across all modes, including the famous Dark Zone, where players face both AI enemies and other players.

The main missions warrant players to fight chaos, help civilians, and restore order to the city
The main missions warrant players to fight chaos, help civilians, and restore order to the city (Ubisoft)

Commenting on the global rollout of the mobile game on iOS and Android devices, Creative Director Jonathan said that The Division Resurgence has been built from the ground up for handheld devices with an all‑new story and mobile‑first features. It offers a fresh experience for both longtime fans of the franchise and newcomers alike, he said, adding: “We can't wait for players to explore this new chapter of The Division.”

The Division Resurgence brings a variety of features, including several created specifically for the mobile experience, to an open-world New York City urban environment:

CategoryFeaturesDetails
New Story CampaignBootcampOnboarding tutorial to learn basic commands, cover system, and choose specialisation
Main MissionsPlayers fight chaos, help civilians, and restore order to the city
Solo & Co-Op ActivitiesDark ZonePvPvE open-world area with high-stakes extraction mode
ConflictDedicated PvP competitive mode requiring map control within limited time
Shared Open World ActivitiesSecure outposts, disrupt deals, rescue hostages, complete weekly quests, and more
End Game ActivitiesLegendary ChallengeReplay a main mission at random at Ultimate Difficulty
Lone Wolf ChallengeTraining stages with progression to higher levels and better rewards
Clan ActivitiesJoin clans, contribute resources, upgrade facilities to unlock functions
SpecialisationsFive ClassesDemolitionist, Bulwark, Field Medic, Tech Operator, Vanguard (unique skills and ultimate abilities)
Enemy FactionsFour GroupsRaiders, Rikers, Cleaners, and Freemen (new faction with exotic homemade weapons and scavenging obsession)

Ubisoft confirmed that additional content updates will follow after this launch. Notably, the game is not available in Belarus, China, Cuba, Iran, Russia, Sudan, and Vietnam.

The game has been co-developed with Ubisoft Da Nang, Ubisoft Singapore, and Ubisoft Reflections, with additional support provided by Ubisoft studios in Bordeaux, Bucharest, Chengdu, Montréal, Pune, Shanghai, and Sherbrooke.

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TAGGED:

UBISOFT
DIVISION RESURGENCE MOBILE GAME
TOM CLANCY
DIVISION RESURGENCE ON MOBILE
THE DIVISION RESURGENCE

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