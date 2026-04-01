ETV Bharat / technology

Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence Launches Globally On Mobile For iOS & Android: Everything To Know

The main missions warrant players to fight chaos, help civilians, and restore order to the city ( Ubisoft )

London: Ubisoft has announced the global availability of Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence on iOS and Android devices. It is a free-to-play third-person RPG shooter mobile game set in a massive urban open world. Rated PEGI 18, the game takes place within The Division universe, set between the events of The Division and The Division 2. The mobile game features a brand-new standalone campaign, which puts players into the shoes of a newly activated Division agent during the Green Poison outbreak in New York City. As part of the story, players experience the critical moment when society begins to fracture as opportunistic factions rise and institutions struggle to maintain order. Players will be tasked to protect civilians, push back hostile factions, and help restore stability to the city. The game allows both solo and team play with up to three other agents.