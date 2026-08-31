ETV Bharat / technology

Tim Cook's Last Day As Apple CEO: 15 Years Of Wins, Misses, And A $4 Trillion Transformation

Hyderabad: 15 years ago, Tim Cook took over the role of Apple's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from Steve Jobs as the latter stepped down due to deteriorating health.

While Jobs was a product guy, Cook was widely considered an operations and supply-chain expert. Taking over from the company co-founder, who was viewed as a legend for transforming modern technology, was no easy feat, as Cook's appointment faced both sky-high expectations and doubts. However, the numbers offer a compelling answer.

Left: Tim Cook (Chief Operating Officer) and Right: Steve Jobs (Apple CEO) answering questions after Jobs introduced new versions of the iMac and iLife applications in August 2007 (File Photo: Getty Images)

During his run from August 24, 2011, to August 31, 2026, Tim Cook transformed the company from a $350 billion tech giant to a $4 trillion behemoth. In July 2026, Apple's market capitalisation briefly surpassed $5 trillion for the first time. Apple shares, which traded at about $13.35 to $13.44 on the day when Cook assumed the company helm, have risen to $319.70 at the latest close, marking a growth of over 2,359 per cent.

Additionally, Apple’s annual revenue has also grown dramatically, rising from about $108 billion in 2011 to more than $400 billion for both trailing twelve months in 2026 and FY2025. The expansion has been supported by resilient iPhone demand, a rapidly growing services business and the company’s continued global expansion.

Apple's incoming CEO John Ternus (Left) and Apple's outgoing CEO Tim Cook (Right) at Apple Park (Image Credits: Apple)

As today, August 31, 2026, marks Tim Cook’s final day as Apple CEO, with hardware chief John Ternus set to take over on September 1, let’s look at the key highlights of Cook’s 15-year tenure as the company’s chief executive.

Apple during Tim Cook's tenure as CEO