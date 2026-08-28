ETV Bharat / technology

Tim Cook Announces Apple Donation For Nepal-Tibet Flood Relief And Rebuilding

New Delhi: Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday expressed solidarity with people affected by the devastating flash floods and mudslides that have caused widespread destruction along the Nepal-Tibet border, saying the company will make a donation to support relief and rebuilding efforts. The disaster began on Wednesday after the lower portion of a glacier in the Himalayas collapsed. The debris briefly blocked the river before giving way, sending floodwaters and mud downstream, killing hundreds of people, displacing others, and damaging villages, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.

In a post on social media platform X, Cook said that our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragic flash floods and mudslides in Nepal and Tibet. "Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragic flash floods and mudslides in Nepal and Tibet. Apple is making a donation to support relief and rebuilding efforts on the ground," he stated.

Cook did not disclose the amount of Apple's contribution or specify the organisations through which the funds would be channelled. The announcement comes as Nepal continues to grapple with the aftermath of a massive flash flood that swept through the transboundary Bhote Koshi River after an ice-rock avalanche in the Tibetan region triggered a sudden surge of water and debris. The disaster has devastated settlements, roads, bridges, hydropower facilities and other critical infrastructure in several districts of Nepal.