This AI-Powered Smart Bed Monitors Your Health And Controls Your Sleep Temperature
Eight Sleep's Pod 5 is a high-tech smart bed that monitors health metrics and controls temperature on both sides.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Your bed often plays a crucial role in making or breaking your night’s sleep. A good night’s sleep leaves you energised and ready to tackle the day’s tasks like a champion. Now imagine a bed that elevates your sleep experience to the next level. It will not only help you fall asleep, but also warm your feet on cold nights, monitor your health, and adjust your comfort based on your sleep. This is where smart beds come into play, and they are no longer a concept of the distant future.
Eight Sleep, recognised as a pioneer in sleep technology, launched Pod 5, its flagship sleep system, which brings together AI-powered health monitoring, dual-zone temperature control, and a redesigned physical control system to deliver what the company describes as the most refined sleep experience yet. Prominent figures, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and biohacker Bryan Johnson, have publicly mentioned using Eight Sleep products.
What is a smart bed?
Smart beds are technologically advanced sleep systems that are designed to monitor, analyse, and automatically adjust according to the body’s needs during sleep. It features an array of sensors, including pressure sensors, breathing microphones, and motion detectors, to monitor and adapt to a sleeper's needs in real time.
They track sleep patterns, adjust comfort levels, and increasingly integrate with broader smart home ecosystems. As AI continues to advance, these systems are expected to grow considerably more sophisticated.
How the Eight Sleep Pod Works
The Pod system comprises two core components: a mattress cover embedded with an Active Grid sensor layer, and a Hub unit that sits beside the bed. The Hub is powered by a quad-core CPU, which heats or cools water circulating through the cover, regulating the bed's temperature throughout the night. The Pod system also features a companion smartphone app that allows users to programme temperature profiles, review sleep data, and control settings remotely.
Eight Sleep Pod: Key features
Temperature control is the core feature of the Pod experience. Users can adjust their side of the bed from anywhere via the app, setting it to cool down or warm up before they even climb in. Couples benefit from dual climate control, which is independently programmable with each side of the mattress.
The system also tracks an extensive range of health metrics, including sleep stages, heart rate, heart rate variability, and respiratory rate, with the company claiming close to 99 per cent accuracy. A snoring detection feature provides detailed reports on intensity and frequency, helping users identify patterns and make lifestyle adjustments accordingly.
A vibration and thermal alarm offers a gentler alternative to conventional wake-up alarms, using chest-level vibrations to ease users out of sleep gradually. Meanwhile, custom elevation settings accommodate different positions for sleeping, reading, or lounging.
What's New in Pod 5
The Pod 5 introduces a redesigned physical button system embedded directly into the cover, replacing the previous tap-zone controls. Each side features three buttons, featuring increase temperature, decrease temperature, and a configurable centre button for alarms, elevation, or audio control. Every press is confirmed with a localised haptic vibration, eliminating uncertainty about whether a command has registered.
The buttons are positioned slightly higher on the cover for easier reach while lying down, and operate significantly more quietly than previous tap zones, an important consideration for couples sharing the bed.
Eight Sleep Pod 5: Price
The Eight Sleep Pod 5 starts at $2,999 (approximately Rs 2.87 lakhs) and is available exclusively through the Eight Sleep website.