ETV Bharat / technology

This AI-Powered Smart Bed Monitors Your Health And Controls Your Sleep Temperature

Your bed often plays a crucial role in making or breaking your night’s sleep. A good night’s sleep leaves you energised and ready to tackle the day’s tasks like a champion. Now imagine a bed that elevates your sleep experience to the next level. It will not only help you fall asleep, but also warm your feet on cold nights, monitor your health, and adjust your comfort based on your sleep. This is where smart beds come into play, and they are no longer a concept of the distant future.

Eight Sleep, recognised as a pioneer in sleep technology, launched Pod 5, its flagship sleep system, which brings together AI-powered health monitoring, dual-zone temperature control, and a redesigned physical control system to deliver what the company describes as the most refined sleep experience yet. Prominent figures, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and biohacker Bryan Johnson, have publicly mentioned using Eight Sleep products.

What is a smart bed?

Smart beds are technologically advanced sleep systems that are designed to monitor, analyse, and automatically adjust according to the body’s needs during sleep. It features an array of sensors, including pressure sensors, breathing microphones, and motion detectors, to monitor and adapt to a sleeper's needs in real time.

They track sleep patterns, adjust comfort levels, and increasingly integrate with broader smart home ecosystems. As AI continues to advance, these systems are expected to grow considerably more sophisticated.

How the Eight Sleep Pod Works

The Pod system comprises two core components: a mattress cover embedded with an Active Grid sensor layer, and a Hub unit that sits beside the bed. The Hub is powered by a quad-core CPU, which heats or cools water circulating through the cover, regulating the bed's temperature throughout the night. The Pod system also features a companion smartphone app that allows users to programme temperature profiles, review sleep data, and control settings remotely.

Eight Sleep Pod: Key features