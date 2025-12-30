ETV Bharat / technology

Third Launch Pad At ISRO's Sriharikota Spaceport Will Become Operational In 4 Years

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing a third launch pad at the Sriharikota spaceport. To make this, the space agency is looking for the right vendors, said Padmakumar ES, Director and Distinguished Scientist, Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota.

Talking to PTI, the scientist mentioned that the new launch pad will be operational in four years, launching satellites weighing over 12,000 to 14,000 kg in various orbits in space. These satellites will be carried by Next Generation Launch Vehicles (NGLV).

"We plan to develop, install and commission a third launch pad in four years. Activities are going on for that. We are starting the procurement phase and identifying the right vendors to deliver us the support that is needed for the mega project," Padmakumar said.

ISRO currently uses three launch vehicles—the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) or as previously called the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk-III.

Padmakumar emphasised that the upcoming third launch pad will be used for both crewed and uncrewed space missions. Meanwhile, the first and second launch pads are being used for PSLVs and GSLV space missions.