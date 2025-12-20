Thermometer For Earth: How This Indian Space-Tech Startup Is Tracking India's Urban Heat Stress
SatLeo co-founder highlighted that heat is already killing people, and the situation in India is difficult, with gig workers and labourers collapsing under extreme temperatures.
By Anubha Jain
Published : December 20, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST
Bengaluru: As Indian cities grapple with rising temperatures, unpredictable heatwaves, and mounting waste-related challenges, a quiet technological shift is underway. Space-tech startup SatLeo Labs is redefining how urban heat is tracked and tackled. By fusing satellite thermal data with drone-mounted infrared sensors, it is building a “thermometer for Earth”—mapping heat street by street, neighbourhood by neighbourhood, even plot by plot.
The promise is profound—city authorities could chart cooler walking routes during heatwaves, pinpoint the best spots for tree planting, or detect methane leaks from landfills before they turn hazardous. SatLeo calls this thermal intelligence—the power to see, measure, and act on heat in real time.
Beyond Averages: Seeing How Heat Truly Behaves
Traditional temperature datasets, often used by urban planners, rely on interpolated averages. Heat doesn’t distribute evenly across a city, and these averages hide critical local variations. Urmil Bakhai, co-founder of SatLeo Labs, held an in-depth conversation with ETV Bharat, discussing the model and its implications.
To explore how SatLeo's work reveals the behaviour of heat within cities beyond traditional averages, Bakhai explained, “Our thermometer is essentially a constellation of satellites in Low Earth orbit that will capture high-resolution thermal imagery. This fills a critical gap in understanding urban heat. Unlike broad averages, thermal imagery provides granular temperature data that reflects how global warming manifests in daily life. Rising temperatures are stressing urban infrastructure, intensifying pollutants, and increasing risks such as heat strokes. To mitigate these impacts, it is vital to identify and quantify heat precisely—at the right time and place.”
Heat as a Public Health Emergency
"Heat is already killing people," Bakhai said. “Last year alone, 60000 people died of heat strokes in Europe, and the situation in India is even more severe, with gig workers and labourers collapsing under extreme temperatures.”
He added that if urban health departments can identify precise heat-stroke hotspots, they can intervene directly and save lives—making this the most immediate and impactful use of thermal imagery. Beyond public health, thermal data also exposes gaps in green cover and identifies industries generating excess heat, enabling urban authorities to mandate more greenery and reduce heat stress. Together, these targeted interventions can strengthen urban resilience and significantly improve a city’s overall livability.
Proven on the Ground: Tumkuru’s Waste Dump
The technology has already been tested in Tumkur, Karnataka, where SatLeo deployed its drones and thermal sensors over a 40-acre solid waste dump. The system detected invisible methane leaks—long before they could be identified through conventional inspection—and tracked dangerous heat build-up within the landfill, offering early warnings of potential hazards.
SatLeo’s vision goes beyond static maps. The company is developing products that turn thermal data into practical tools for city administrations. One such offering, the Thermal Comfort API, is designed to let municipalities measure street-level heat stress with plug-and-play simplicity.
Why heat, not just Carbon?
Most climate solutions focus on carbon emissions, but SatLeo deliberately chose heat as the primary signal. Bakhai traced this decision back to SatLeo's origin in agriculture.
“Using satellite imaging to give farmers crop insights, but we identified a critical gap—high-resolution temperature data specific to field-level interventions. Heat turned out to be the most direct signal, not just for crops but for cities, gas emissions, and public health,” he said.
India’s net-zero goal by 2040 demands precise tracking of emissions. Temperature data helps pinpoint sources, measure impact, and guide interventions. In short, heat is the most immediate and actionable indicator of climate stress.
The Challenges of Precision- Satellites, AI, and Drones
Blending drone infrared with satellite thermal data is no easy feat. The biggest hurdles lie in calibration and street-level accuracy. As Bakhai noted, “We’re a small team of 25, including seven former ISRO scientists with decades of expertise in satellite manufacturing and complex data integration. That deep domain knowledge is our strength.”
"The landscape has shifted where GIS once meant raw datasets; today, clients demand actionable intelligence," he added. "With AI and machine learning, SatLeo can process vast data streams and deliver clear insights faster. It feels simpler because of the team we have—their experience turns complexity into usable intelligence for enterprises and governments.”
A Satellite Constellation with Intelligence Onboard
Looking ahead, SatLeo is preparing to launch Tapas-1, its experimental satellite, followed by a planned constellation. These satellites will deliver medium- and long-wave infrared imaging combined with 2.5-metre resolution visible imagery. Equipped with onboard edge computing, the system aims to provide twice-daily thermal maps and real-time anomaly detection—flagging unusual heat signatures or emissions as they happen.
Such capabilities could dramatically speed up responses to greenhouse gas emissions from solid waste sites, industrial zones, or open dumps, while also offering a dynamic view of how heat moves through urban environments over time.
Discussing the transformative outcomes envisioned for climate resilience, public health, and urban planning, Bakhai stated that the way Google Maps added traffic layers to make navigation smarter, similarly, soon, we’ll see a temperature layer—allowing citizens to gauge thermal comfort and even choose cooler routes. That’s our ultimate aim: making heat data as accessible as traffic data, at the touch of a button, anywhere in the world.
For urban landscape, we’re targeting 5-metre resolution, meaning every 5 metres you’ll have precise temperature differentials. With that granularity, the analytics and insights become limitless—from identifying heat hotspots to guiding resilience strategies. This is the disruptive potential of thermal intelligence going forward.
Scaling for Mega Cities and Global Impact
A key question for SatLeo is scalability. Can this model work for megacities like Bengaluru, Delhi, or Mumbai? Can it reshape landfill management and emission compliance, fundamentally changing how Indian cities manage waste and align with global norms?
Bakhai said, “When we began combining satellite imagery, drones, and IoT, the aim was reliable satellite outputs. Our first experimental launch will be next year, with accuracy and scale improving as more satellites go up. Within three years, once fully deployed, we’ll rely solely on satellite data—delivering ultra‑high‑resolution temperature readings twice daily, anywhere in the world. That precision and scale will make the model not just viable for cities, but globally transformative.”
Rethinking Heat Action Plans and Urban Design
India’s heat crisis is often treated episodically rather than structurally. Bakhai discussed how continuous thermal monitoring can reshape heat action plans, zoning, and urban design policies. “Thermal data can demonstrate how much heat an area generates across seasons, helping planners design green cover to cut emissions. It also pinpoints zones prone to heat strokes, enabling faster health interventions."
"And GHG gas emissions data exposes hazardous chemicals and waste hotspots—critical as dumps once outside city limits now sit at the core, impacting residents. With precise identification, authorities can act decisively. These are ways thermal intelligence can reshape urban planning and make cities more resilient," he added.
Toward Real-Time Early Warning
Talking about how close SatLeo is to real-time early warning capabilities, Bakhai said SatLeo’s satellite constellation is designed to deliver high-resolution temperature data twice daily. When combined with historical datasets and AI algorithms, this enables early-warning use cases such as forest fire prediction.
“We’re already in talks with forest departments worldwide, including in India,” he noted. “Even small bushfires demand constant vigilance, and micro-level thermal intelligence helps monitor and mitigate these risks effectively.”
Making Thermal Intelligence Essential
Bakhai noted that global warming and rising emissions are making weather forecasting more complex and less predictable. “To improve models, we need richer datasets—especially high‑resolution thermal information. Forecasting companies are waiting for this, as thermal imagery can transform how we predict weather.
Local IoT sensors help in some countries, but scaling them across India is impractical. Satellite‑based thermal solutions are the most scalable and reliable way forward,” he added.