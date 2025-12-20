ETV Bharat / technology

Thermometer For Earth: How This Indian Space-Tech Startup Is Tracking India's Urban Heat Stress

Bengaluru: As Indian cities grapple with rising temperatures, unpredictable heatwaves, and mounting waste-related challenges, a quiet technological shift is underway. Space-tech startup SatLeo Labs is redefining how urban heat is tracked and tackled. By fusing satellite thermal data with drone-mounted infrared sensors, it is building a “thermometer for Earth”—mapping heat street by street, neighbourhood by neighbourhood, even plot by plot.

The promise is profound—city authorities could chart cooler walking routes during heatwaves, pinpoint the best spots for tree planting, or detect methane leaks from landfills before they turn hazardous. SatLeo calls this thermal intelligence—the power to see, measure, and act on heat in real time.

Beyond Averages: Seeing How Heat Truly Behaves

Traditional temperature datasets, often used by urban planners, rely on interpolated averages. Heat doesn’t distribute evenly across a city, and these averages hide critical local variations. Urmil Bakhai, co-founder of SatLeo Labs, held an in-depth conversation with ETV Bharat, discussing the model and its implications.

To explore how SatLeo's work reveals the behaviour of heat within cities beyond traditional averages, Bakhai explained, “Our thermometer is essentially a constellation of satellites in Low Earth orbit that will capture high-resolution thermal imagery. This fills a critical gap in understanding urban heat. Unlike broad averages, thermal imagery provides granular temperature data that reflects how global warming manifests in daily life. Rising temperatures are stressing urban infrastructure, intensifying pollutants, and increasing risks such as heat strokes. To mitigate these impacts, it is vital to identify and quantify heat precisely—at the right time and place.”

Heat as a Public Health Emergency

"Heat is already killing people," Bakhai said. “Last year alone, 60000 people died of heat strokes in Europe, and the situation in India is even more severe, with gig workers and labourers collapsing under extreme temperatures.”

Thermal data reveals information hidden from the naked eye (SatLeo Labs)

He added that if urban health departments can identify precise heat-stroke hotspots, they can intervene directly and save lives—making this the most immediate and impactful use of thermal imagery. Beyond public health, thermal data also exposes gaps in green cover and identifies industries generating excess heat, enabling urban authorities to mandate more greenery and reduce heat stress. Together, these targeted interventions can strengthen urban resilience and significantly improve a city’s overall livability.

Proven on the Ground: Tumkuru’s Waste Dump

The technology has already been tested in Tumkur, Karnataka, where SatLeo deployed its drones and thermal sensors over a 40-acre solid waste dump. The system detected invisible methane leaks—long before they could be identified through conventional inspection—and tracked dangerous heat build-up within the landfill, offering early warnings of potential hazards.

SatLeo’s vision goes beyond static maps. The company is developing products that turn thermal data into practical tools for city administrations. One such offering, the Thermal Comfort API, is designed to let municipalities measure street-level heat stress with plug-and-play simplicity.

Why heat, not just Carbon?

Most climate solutions focus on carbon emissions, but SatLeo deliberately chose heat as the primary signal. Bakhai traced this decision back to SatLeo's origin in agriculture.

“Using satellite imaging to give farmers crop insights, but we identified a critical gap—high-resolution temperature data specific to field-level interventions. Heat turned out to be the most direct signal, not just for crops but for cities, gas emissions, and public health,” he said.

India’s net-zero goal by 2040 demands precise tracking of emissions. Temperature data helps pinpoint sources, measure impact, and guide interventions. In short, heat is the most immediate and actionable indicator of climate stress.

The Challenges of Precision- Satellites, AI, and Drones

Blending drone infrared with satellite thermal data is no easy feat. The biggest hurdles lie in calibration and street-level accuracy. As Bakhai noted, “We’re a small team of 25, including seven former ISRO scientists with decades of expertise in satellite manufacturing and complex data integration. That deep domain knowledge is our strength.”