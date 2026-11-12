ETV Bharat / technology

As GTA 6 Surpasses 10 Million Pre-Orders, The Legend Of Zelda Remake Sets 5.2 Million Sales Record

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released on Nov 5, while GTA 6 is set to launch on Nov 19 ( Credits: Nintendo | Rockstar Games )

Hyderabad: While the majority of the gaming industry is trying to avoid a clash with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, 2026, an OG gaming title is gaining ground. Although it doesn't share the gaming platform with GTA 6, the sheer number of units it sold following its launch is evidence enough of its appeal.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released for Nintendo Switch 2 on November 5. According to Nintendo, the game sold over 5.2 million (52 lakh) units worldwide, including 810,000 (8.1 lakh) units in Japan alone, in the first four days of its launch.

This is the highest global sales for any Nintendo-published Nintendo Switch 2 game in its first four days. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a full remake of the 1998 title for Nintendo 64. The story follows the protagonist Link, who travels between two time periods, as Young Link and Adult Link, making use of different abilities and items in each period to progress through his adventure.