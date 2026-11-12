As GTA 6 Surpasses 10 Million Pre-Orders, The Legend Of Zelda Remake Sets 5.2 Million Sales Record
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a remake of the 1998 title and has sold over 5.2 million units in just four days.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: While the majority of the gaming industry is trying to avoid a clash with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, 2026, an OG gaming title is gaining ground. Although it doesn't share the gaming platform with GTA 6, the sheer number of units it sold following its launch is evidence enough of its appeal.
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released for Nintendo Switch 2 on November 5. According to Nintendo, the game sold over 5.2 million (52 lakh) units worldwide, including 810,000 (8.1 lakh) units in Japan alone, in the first four days of its launch.
This is the highest global sales for any Nintendo-published Nintendo Switch 2 game in its first four days.
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a full remake of the 1998 title for Nintendo 64. The story follows the protagonist Link, who travels between two time periods, as Young Link and Adult Link, making use of different abilities and items in each period to progress through his adventure.
Developed for Nintendo Switch 2, the game features a visual overhaul alongside improved playability.
The title has arrived at a time when the gaming world is impatiently waiting for the release of GTA 6 from Rockstar Games. Limited to next-gen consoles like PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, and Xbox Series X|S (also Xbox One via Xbox Cloud Gaming), the open-world RPG title is set in Vice City, a fictional city based on Miami, Florida. In addition to featuring superior visuals and an enormous scale, the game also features its first-ever female protagonist.
Grand Theft Auto VI pre-loading is now available for everyone who has pre-ordered. If you still have yet to pre-order, now’s the time to make sure you're prepared for November 19: https://t.co/LUoPLobocD https://t.co/TLtJUSFBwN— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 10, 2026
GTA 6 was already the most pre-ordered game in history earlier this week, while also setting individual records for pre-sales on both the Microsoft Store and the Sony PlayStation Store. Now, the pre-order tally for the game has crossed the 10 million (1 crore) mark as per Sensor Tower. This puts the revenue of the game at more than $1 billion before the game is even released.