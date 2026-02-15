ETV Bharat / technology

The Joy Of Science: Discovery, Humility, And The Joy of the Rainbow

Science is not just academic, it provides foundational tools for an evidence-based approach to reality. ( Image Credit: AFP )

By CP Rajendran

Jim Al-Khalili, the renowned theoretical physicist and exemplary science communicator, captured the spirit of doing science perfectly in his book, “The Joy of Science.” Many of the points I explore here are inspired by his work, as I found his framing both profound and resonant.

He observes that people are drawn to science for a multitude of reasons. The thrill of exploration drives some: climbing into a volcanic crater, observing birds from a cliff's edge, or peering through telescopes to witness worlds beyond our senses. Others find their joy in the laboratory, designing ingenious experiments or building massive particle accelerators to probe the fundamental building blocks of matter. For some, the motivation is deeply practical—studying microbial genetics to develop life-saving drugs and vaccines. And for others still, it lies in the elegance of abstraction: mastering mathematics to scribble pages of equations or writing intricate code to simulate Earth’s climate or the evolution of galaxies.

Science is a vast, inspiring enterprise, filled with wonder and passion at every turn—but we must choose to keep our eyes and minds open to see it.

In a world now flooded with misinformation and conspiracy theories, this open-mindedness is not just academic; it is essential. Science provides the foundational tools for an evidence-based approach to reality. It is our most reliable compass for navigating a post-truth world.

And science, at its heart, is also a form of poetry. Jim Al-Khalili illustrates this perfectly in his book with the example of the rainbow.

We can all agree there is something magical, even poetic, about a rainbow. But does understanding its science diminish that poetry? The English poet John Keats famously accused Isaac Newton of destroying the rainbow's poetry by "unweaving" it into mere prismatic colours.

Yet, the opposite is true. To understand the science of the rainbow—the refraction, reflection, and dispersion of sunlight within countless raindrops—is not to reduce its magic but to deepen it. That knowledge transforms a fleeting spectacle into a precise, awe-inspiring interaction between light, water, and perspective. Far from destroying poetry, science reveals a richer, more profound layer of beauty in the natural world.

A rainbow requires just two ingredients: sunshine and rain. The science of how they combine to paint an arc across the misty sky is itself a thing of beauty.

Rainbows are woven from broken sunlight. They form when the Sun’s rays strike billions of raindrops. As light enters each droplet, the different colours that make up sunlight slow down at different speeds, bending and separating in a process called refraction. What we witness is an intangible interaction between the natural world and our own perception—a dance of light, water, and consciousness.

In fact, each of us sees a unique rainbow, a personal spectacle crafted by the precise geometry of our own viewpoint. This is the profound insight science offers: a deeply personal connection to the nature around us.

Here, the boundary between poetry and science dissolves. Science is far more than hard facts and critical thinking; it is also a gateway to beauty, wonder, and a uniquely personal sense of awe.

We are witnessing a potential seismic shift in the global public perception of science. People have observed firsthand how scientists worldwide laboured to understand, track, and develop vaccines against COVID-19, the most devastating pandemic in recent history.

This experience has cultivated a newfound appreciation and trust in the scientific method. There is an increasing public realisation that humanity's most significant challenges—from pandemics to climate change—will not be resolved solely by politicians, economists, or ideologues, but through the meticulous, collaborative, and evidence-based efforts of science.

A pandemic like COVID-19 respects no national borders, nor does the climate crisis that humanity now faces. Therefore, science is—and must be—a universal, collective endeavour. It is the essential framework for our shared battles, whether against disease and poverty or for the creation of sustainable new technologies.

Nearly 8 billion people must navigate their lives and make critical decisions amid a dense fog of information and misinformation. Most of us carry mobile phones, devices that constantly feed us a torrent of stories, opinions, and conflicting claims.

The central challenge of our time is this: Do we believe everything that flashes across our screens? How do we discern truth in this overwhelming flood of so-called information? We live in interesting but deeply uncertain times—an era some label "post-truth," where public debate often prioritises emotional appeal over factual integrity.

How often have we found ourselves in an argument—with a friend, a colleague, or a stranger online—only to have a clear-cut fact dismissed outright? Objective evidence now appears to hold diminishing sway over public opinion. This is evident in the pronouncements of populist leaders and demagogues, who fuel a politics of emotion over evidence. The potential use of AI-based technologies to enable massive disinformation and foster extreme polarisation now presents a critical new threat to our information ecosystem.

We witness history being rewritten and pseudoscience proliferating. One stark example is the promotion of cow dung and urine as medicinal cures, a practice visibly celebrated in the media despite having no scientific basis. This is not an isolated issue but a global phenomenon, where an atmosphere of misinformation corrodes democratic norms and personal freedoms.