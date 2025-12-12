The Game Awards 2025: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Wins Game of the Year - Check Full List Of Winners
The Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 also won Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Debut Indie Game, and more.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 12:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Game Awards 2025 is back, celebrating the best games of this year. The annual global gaming celebration was held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and was hosted by popular game journalist Geoff Keighley.
The Game Awards has officially announced the winners across various game categories for 2025. The Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won the Game of the Year title. In addition to this, the game secured several other awards, including Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Debut Indie Game, Best Independent Game, and Best RPG. Jennifer English also won the Best Performance award for her portrayal of Maelle.
Let’s take a look at all the winners of The Game Awards 2025.
Game of the Year
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner 👑
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Best Game Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner 👑
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Split Fiction
Best Adaptation
- The Last of Us: Season 2 - Winner 👑
- A Minecraft Movie
- Devil May Cry
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
- Until Dawn
The Game of the Year award goes to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33! #TheGameAwards @expedition33 @sandfallgames @kepler_interact pic.twitter.com/s33D7xvdvq— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 12, 2025
Best Narrative
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner 👑
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Silent Hill f
Best Art Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner 👑
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Score And Music
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Lorien Testard) - Winner 👑
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades II
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Best Audio Design
- Battlefield 6 - Winner 👑
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Silent Hill f
Best Performance
- Jennifer English (Expedition 33) - Winner 👑
- Ben Starr (Expedition 33)
- Charlie Cox (Expedition 33)
- Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yotei)
- Konatsu Kato (Silent Hill f)
- Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)
Innovation In Accessibility
- Doom: The Dark Ages - Winner 👑
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- EA Sports FC 26
- South of Midnight
Games for Impact
- South of Midnight - Winner 👑
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- Wanderstop
Best Ongoing Game
- No Man's Sky - Winner 👑
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
Best Community Support
- Baldur's Gate 3 - Winner 👑
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Best Independent Game
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner 👑
- Absolum
- Ball x Pit
- Blue Prince
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Debut Indie Game
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner 👑
- Blue Prince
- Despelote
- Dispatch
Best Mobile Game
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Winner 👑
- Destiny: Rising
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Sonic Rumble
- Wuthering Waves
Best VR/AR Game
- The Midnight Walk - Winner 👑
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Arken Age
- Ghost Town
- Marvel’s Deadpool VR
Best Action Game
- Hades II - Winner 👑
- Battlefield 6
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
Best Action Adventure Game
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - Winner 👑
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
Best RPG
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner 👑
- Avowed
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- The Outer Worlds 2
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Fighting Game
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves - Winner 👑
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
Best Family Game
- Donkey Kong Bananza - Winner 👑
- LEGO Party!
- LEGO Voyagers
- Mario Kart World
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Split Fiction
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles - Winner 👑
- The Alters
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Sid Meier's Civilization VII
- Tempest Rising
- Two Point Museum
Best Sports/Racing
- Mario Kart World - Winner 👑
- EA Sports FC 26
- F1 25
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Best Multiplayer
- Arc Raiders - Winner 👑
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Peak
- Split Fiction
Most Anticipated Game
- Grand Theft Auto VI - Winner 👑
- 007 First Light
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher IV
Content Creator of the Year
- MoistCr1TiKaL - Winner 👑
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2 - Winner 👑
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Chovy - Winner 👑
- brawk
- f0rsakeN
- Kakeru
- MenaRD
- Zyw0o
Best Esports Team
- Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2 - Winner 👑
- Gen.G - League of Legends
- NRG - Valorant
- Team Falcons - DOTA 2
- Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Players’ Voice
- Wuthering Waves - Winner 👑
- Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- Genshin Impact
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Silent Hill f