The Game Awards 2025: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Wins Game of the Year - Check Full List Of Winners

The Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 also won Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Debut Indie Game, and more.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominates The Game Awards 2025
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominates The Game Awards 2025 (Image Credits: The Game Awards and PlayStation)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : December 12, 2025 at 12:22 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Game Awards 2025 is back, celebrating the best games of this year. The annual global gaming celebration was held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and was hosted by popular game journalist Geoff Keighley.

The Game Awards has officially announced the winners across various game categories for 2025. The Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won the Game of the Year title. In addition to this, the game secured several other awards, including Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Debut Indie Game, Best Independent Game, and Best RPG. Jennifer English also won the Best Performance award for her portrayal of Maelle.

Let’s take a look at all the winners of The Game Awards 2025.

Game of the Year

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner 👑
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Best Game Direction

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner 👑
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Split Fiction

Best Adaptation

  • The Last of Us: Season 2 - Winner 👑
  • A Minecraft Movie
  • Devil May Cry
  • Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
  • Until Dawn

Best Narrative

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner 👑
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Silent Hill f

Best Art Direction

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner 👑
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Score And Music

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Lorien Testard) - Winner 👑
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Hades II
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Best Audio Design

  • Battlefield 6 - Winner 👑
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Silent Hill f

Best Performance

  • Jennifer English (Expedition 33) - Winner 👑
  • Ben Starr (Expedition 33)
  • Charlie Cox (Expedition 33)
  • Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yotei)
  • Konatsu Kato (Silent Hill f)
  • Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)

Innovation In Accessibility

  • Doom: The Dark Ages - Winner 👑
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  • Atomfall
  • EA Sports FC 26
  • South of Midnight

Games for Impact

  • South of Midnight - Winner 👑
  • Consume Me
  • Despelote
  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
  • Wanderstop

Best Ongoing Game

  • No Man's Sky - Winner 👑
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • Marvel Rivals

Best Community Support

  • Baldur's Gate 3 - Winner 👑
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner 👑
  • Absolum
  • Ball x Pit
  • Blue Prince
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner 👑
  • Blue Prince
  • Despelote
  • Dispatch

Best Mobile Game

  • Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Winner 👑
  • Destiny: Rising
  • Persona 5: The Phantom X
  • Sonic Rumble
  • Wuthering Waves

Best VR/AR Game

  • The Midnight Walk - Winner 👑
  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Arken Age
  • Ghost Town
  • Marvel’s Deadpool VR

Best Action Game

  • Hades II - Winner 👑
  • Battlefield 6
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Ninja Gaiden 4
  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Best Action Adventure Game

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong - Winner 👑
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Split Fiction

Best RPG

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner 👑
  • Avowed
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • The Outer Worlds 2
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Fighting Game

  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves - Winner 👑
  • 2XKO
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
  • Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Best Family Game

  • Donkey Kong Bananza - Winner 👑
  • LEGO Party!
  • LEGO Voyagers
  • Mario Kart World
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
  • Split Fiction

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles - Winner 👑
  • The Alters
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VII
  • Tempest Rising
  • Two Point Museum

Best Sports/Racing

  • Mario Kart World - Winner 👑
  • EA Sports FC 26
  • F1 25
  • Rematch
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Best Multiplayer

  • Arc Raiders - Winner 👑
  • Battlefield 6
  • Elden Ring Nightreign
  • Peak
  • Split Fiction

Most Anticipated Game

  • Grand Theft Auto VI - Winner 👑
  • 007 First Light
  • Marvel's Wolverine
  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • The Witcher IV

Content Creator of the Year

  • MoistCr1TiKaL - Winner 👑
  • Caedrel
  • Kai Cenat
  • Sakura Miko
  • The Burnt Peanut

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2 - Winner 👑
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • Chovy - Winner 👑
  • brawk
  • f0rsakeN
  • Kakeru
  • MenaRD
  • Zyw0o

Best Esports Team

  • Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2 - Winner 👑
  • Gen.G - League of Legends
  • NRG - Valorant
  • Team Falcons - DOTA 2
  • Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Players’ Voice

  • Wuthering Waves - Winner 👑
  • Expedition 33
  • Dispatch
  • Genshin Impact
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Silent Hill f
