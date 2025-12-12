ETV Bharat / technology

The Game Awards 2025: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Wins Game of the Year - Check Full List Of Winners

Hyderabad: The Game Awards 2025 is back, celebrating the best games of this year. The annual global gaming celebration was held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and was hosted by popular game journalist Geoff Keighley.

The Game Awards has officially announced the winners across various game categories for 2025. The Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won the Game of the Year title. In addition to this, the game secured several other awards, including Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Debut Indie Game, Best Independent Game, and Best RPG. Jennifer English also won the Best Performance award for her portrayal of Maelle.

Let’s take a look at all the winners of The Game Awards 2025.

Game of the Year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner 👑

👑 Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner 👑

👑 Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Split Fiction

Best Adaptation

The Last of Us: Season 2 - Winner 👑

👑 A Minecraft Movie

Devil May Cry

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Until Dawn

Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner 👑

👑 Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Silent Hill f

Best Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner 👑

👑 Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Score And Music