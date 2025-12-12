ETV Bharat / technology

The Game Awards 2025: Resident Evil Requiem To Feature Leon S Kennedy As A Playable Character

Hyderabad: A new trailer of Resident Evil Requiem was showcased during The Game Awards 2025, which instantly became a hit among gamers as it showcased Leon as a playable character in the upcoming video game. In the new trailer, Leon looks older than he did in his last appearance in Resident Evil 4 (and the recently released remake of the genre-defining title).

In the trailer, Leon enters in his signature style—subtle yet noticeable—and takes down a few enemies. Towards the end of the trailer, Leon is seen using a new weapon, a Chainsaw.

Leon S Kennedy is one of the most loved characters in the Resident Evil series. He first appeared as a rookie police officer in Resident Evil 2, which was launched in 1998. Over time, Leon became a brave hero who saved people. He was last seen in Resident Evil 4, which was launched in 2005. Both Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 have since been remastered for modern-day consoles.

Why Leon’s return makes sense?

Leon’s return makes complete sense in terms of the game’s narrative. He will be the second protagonist, along with FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft. She investigates strange deaths at the Wrenwood Hotel, the same place where her mother, Alyssa, died. For those who don’t know, Grace Ashcroft is the daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft from the Resident Evil: Outbreak title, which is a 2004 online multiplayer survival horror game released by Capcom.