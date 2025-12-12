ETV Bharat / technology

The Game Awards 2025: Complete List Of Announcements Made At The Event

Biggest announcements include Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, Divinity— the show’s biggest game trailer reveal, two new Tomb Raider games, and more.

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : December 12, 2025 at 9:05 PM IST

5 Min Read
Hyderabad: The Game Awards (TGA) is an annual global event that celebrates the best games of the year while offering an exciting look at upcoming titles. This year’s TGA showcased some of the biggest moments and reveals, including Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, Divinity— the show’s biggest game trailer reveal — Leon S. Kennedy becoming a playable character in Resident Evil: Requiem, two new Tomb Raider games, Control: Resonant, the return of Mega Man, a new Diablo 4 expansion, which includes the Paladin class, and much more.

TGA 2025 made many announcements, that it can be difficult to keep track of everything.

Let’s take a look at the full list of games revealed at The Game Awards 2025.

The Free Shepherd

Description: Single-player atmospheric adventure game, where players depict an energetic and loyal sheepdog.

Release Date: Planned for 2027

Platform: PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Steam

Type: New game

Decrepit

Description: First-person action game where players fight their way out of an abandoned, dangerous castle.

Release Date: Planned 2026

Platform: Steam

Type: New game

Guild Wars 2: Visions of Eternity

Description: Multiplayer online role-playing game.

Platform: Steam

Type: Update

Escape from Duckov

Description: Survival action game where players play as a duck trapped in a dangerous world called Duckov.

Platform: Steam

Type: Update

Pragmata

Description: Sci-fi action-adventure game, where players explore a moon base, fight robots, solve puzzles, and guide two characters working together.

Release Date: April 24, 2026

Platform: Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam

Type: New game

Solasta 2

Description: Turn‑based tactical RPG sequel set on Neokos with a more cinematic story.

Release Date: March 12, 2026 (Early Access)

Platforms: Steam

Type: New game

Tankrat

Description: Vehicular action‑adventure starring Whitaker, a digitised pilot in a drone.

Release Date: To be Announced (TBA)

Platforms: TBA

Type: New game

Bradley the Badger

Description: Satirical action‑platformer parodying major game genres.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PC

Type: New game

Stupid Never Dies

Description: 3D action RPG about a zombie fighting through a monster dungeon.

Release Date: 2026

Platforms: PC, PS5

Type: New game

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic

Description: Single‑player action RPG set at the end of the Old Republic era.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: TBA

Type: New game

Soulframe

Description: Fantasy MMO from Digital Extremes; TGA 2025 showcased ongoing updates.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PC

Type: Update

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

Description: Co‑op zombie shooter inspired by ’80s action horror.

Release Date: March 12, 2026

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Type: New game

Divinity

Description: New entry in the Divinity franchise; darker tone, large scale.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: TBA

Type: New game

4:Loop

Description: 4‑player sci‑fi co‑op shooter with time‑loop experimentation.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PS5, PC

Type: New game

Coven of the Chicken Foot

Description: Storybook puzzle‑platformer from former Naughty Dog director.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PC

Type: New game

Ontos

Description: Sci‑fi psychological thriller from Frictional Games.

Release Date: 2026

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Type: New game

2XKO

Description: 2v2 tag‑team fighting game from Riot Games.

Release Date: January 2026

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Type: New game

Resident Evil Requiem

Description: RE9 starring Leon and Grace; dual‑campaign horror.

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Platforms: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Type: New game

Order of the Sinking Star

Description: Puzzle‑adventure from Jonathan Blow with 1,000+ puzzles.

Release Date: 2026

Platforms: PC

Type: New game

Exodus

Description: Sci‑fi action RPG from ex‑BioWare devs with time‑dilation mechanics.

Release Date: Early 2027

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Type: New game

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons

Description: Dark fantasy action‑adventure set in the D&D universe.

Release Date: 2027

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Type: New game

Screamer

Description: Anime‑style arcade racing game.

Release Date: March 26, 2026

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Type: New game

Control: Resonant

Description: Sequel to Control, starring Dylan Faden in paranormal Manhattan.

Release Date: 2026

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Mac

Type: New game

Street Fighter (Movie)

Description: Street fighters Ryu and Ken reunite after Chun‑Li recruits them to compete in the World Warrior Tournament.

Release Date: October 16, 2026

Platforms: Theatrical

Type: Movie

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Description: Open‑world LEGO Batman adventure spanning his full career.

Release Date: May 29, 2026

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2

Type: New game

Tomb Raider: Catalyst

Description: Massive new TR adventure set in Northern India.

Release Date: 2027

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Type: New game

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Description: Unreal Engine 5 remake of the 1996 original.

Release Date: 2026

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Type: Remake

Invincible VS

Description: 3v3 tag‑team fighter based on the Invincible series.

Release Date: April 30, 2026

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Type: New game

Orbitals

Description: Sci‑fi action game revealed via cinematic trailer.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: TBA

Type: New game

Wuthering Waves

Description: Version 3.0 “Back‑to‑School Day” update.

Release Date: Base game already out

Platforms: PC, Mobile, PlayStation

Type: Update

Audio Mech

Description: Rhythm‑action mech game reacting to your music.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PC

Type: New game

Marvel Rivals – Deadpool Season 6

Description: Major update adding Deadpool and new content.

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Type: Update

Gang of Dragon

Description: Crime‑drama action game from the Yakuza creator.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PC

Type: New game

007 First Light

Description: James Bond origin‑story action‑adventure.

Release Date: March 27, 2026

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Switch 2

Type: New game

Rust Mobile

Description: Mobile adaptation of Rust with redesigned controls.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: iOS, Android

Type: New game

Warframe – The Old Peace

Description: Major cinematic update adding new zones and systems.

Release Date: December 10, 2025

Platforms: PC, PS, Xbox, Switch

Type: Update

Forest 3

Description: Survival‑horror sequel to Sons of the Forest.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: Likely PC first

Type: New game

Lords of the Fallen 2

Description: Soulslike sequel expanding dual‑realm mechanics.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: Likely PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Type: New game

Aniimo

Description: Stylized indie adventure with creature companions.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: TBA

Type: New game

Saros

Description: Sci‑fi action RPG with cosmic horror themes.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: TBA

Type: New game

Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred

Description: Expansion focused on Mephisto with new zones and class.

Release Date: Late 2025 / Early 2026

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox

Type: Expansion

No Law

Description: Open‑world crime‑survival action game.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: TBA

Type: New game

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

Description: Open‑world action RPG based on the anime.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PC, Mobile, Consoles

Type: New game

Total War: Warhammer 40,000

Description: First Total War entry set in the 40K universe.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PC

Type: New game

Where Winds Meet: The Imperial Palace

Description: Expansion adding palace infiltration and a new story.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PC, PlayStation

Type: Expansion

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Description: Next‑gen dogfighting game in Unreal Engine 5.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: Likely PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Type: New game

Phasmophobia (Switch 2)

Description: Port of the co‑op ghost‑hunting game.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: Switch 2

Type: Port

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Description: Futuristic Star Wars racing game.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: TBA

Type: New game

Out of Words

Description: Narrative puzzle adventure using language mechanics.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: TBA

Type: New game

Arknights: Endfield

Description: 3D action RPG + strategy hybrid.

Release Date: 2026

Platforms: PC, Mobile, Consoles

Type: New game

Hitman: World of Assassination (Update)

Description: New missions and sandbox expansions.

Release Date: 2026

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Type: Update

Phantom Blade 0

Description: High‑speed kung‑fu action RPG.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PS5, PC

Type: New game

Mega Man: Dual Override

Description: Dual‑character Mega Man action platformer.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: TBA

Type: New game

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Description: Animated film adaptation of Mario Galaxy.

Release Date: 2026

Type: Movie

Nioh 3

Description: Samurai action RPG sequel from Team Ninja.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PS5, PC

Type: New game

Highguard

Description: PvP raid shooter from ex‑Apex/Titanfall devs; arcane gunslingers raid rival bases.

Release Date: January 26–27, 2026

Platforms: Steam

Type: New game

