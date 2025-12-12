ETV Bharat / technology

The Game Awards 2025: Complete List Of Announcements Made At The Event

Hyderabad: The Game Awards (TGA) is an annual global event that celebrates the best games of the year while offering an exciting look at upcoming titles. This year’s TGA showcased some of the biggest moments and reveals, including Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, Divinity— the show’s biggest game trailer reveal — Leon S. Kennedy becoming a playable character in Resident Evil: Requiem, two new Tomb Raider games, Control: Resonant, the return of Mega Man, a new Diablo 4 expansion, which includes the Paladin class, and much more.

TGA 2025 made many announcements, that it can be difficult to keep track of everything.

Let’s take a look at the full list of games revealed at The Game Awards 2025.

The Free Shepherd

Description: Single-player atmospheric adventure game, where players depict an energetic and loyal sheepdog.

Release Date: Planned for 2027

Platform: PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Steam

Type: New game

Decrepit

Description: First-person action game where players fight their way out of an abandoned, dangerous castle.

Release Date: Planned 2026

Platform: Steam

Type: New game

Guild Wars 2: Visions of Eternity

Description: Multiplayer online role-playing game.

Platform: Steam

Type: Update

Escape from Duckov

Description: Survival action game where players play as a duck trapped in a dangerous world called Duckov.

Platform: Steam

Type: Update

Pragmata

Description: Sci-fi action-adventure game, where players explore a moon base, fight robots, solve puzzles, and guide two characters working together.

Release Date: April 24, 2026

Platform: Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam

Type: New game

Solasta 2

Description: Turn‑based tactical RPG sequel set on Neokos with a more cinematic story.

Release Date: March 12, 2026 (Early Access)

Platforms: Steam

Type: New game

Tankrat

Description: Vehicular action‑adventure starring Whitaker, a digitised pilot in a drone.

Release Date: To be Announced (TBA)

Platforms: TBA

Type: New game

Bradley the Badger

Description: Satirical action‑platformer parodying major game genres.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PC

Type: New game

Stupid Never Dies

Description: 3D action RPG about a zombie fighting through a monster dungeon.

Release Date: 2026

Platforms: PC, PS5

Type: New game

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic

Description: Single‑player action RPG set at the end of the Old Republic era.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: TBA

Type: New game

Soulframe

Description: Fantasy MMO from Digital Extremes; TGA 2025 showcased ongoing updates.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PC

Type: Update

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

Description: Co‑op zombie shooter inspired by ’80s action horror.

Release Date: March 12, 2026

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Type: New game

Divinity

Description: New entry in the Divinity franchise; darker tone, large scale.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: TBA

Type: New game

4:Loop

Description: 4‑player sci‑fi co‑op shooter with time‑loop experimentation.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PS5, PC

Type: New game

Coven of the Chicken Foot

Description: Storybook puzzle‑platformer from former Naughty Dog director.

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PC

Type: New game

Ontos

Description: Sci‑fi psychological thriller from Frictional Games.

Release Date: 2026

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Type: New game

2XKO

Description: 2v2 tag‑team fighting game from Riot Games.

Release Date: January 2026

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Type: New game

Resident Evil Requiem

Description: RE9 starring Leon and Grace; dual‑campaign horror.

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Platforms: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Type: New game

Order of the Sinking Star

Description: Puzzle‑adventure from Jonathan Blow with 1,000+ puzzles.

Release Date: 2026

Platforms: PC

Type: New game

Exodus

Description: Sci‑fi action RPG from ex‑BioWare devs with time‑dilation mechanics.

Release Date: Early 2027

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Type: New game

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons

Description: Dark fantasy action‑adventure set in the D&D universe.

Release Date: 2027

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Type: New game

Screamer

Description: Anime‑style arcade racing game.

Release Date: March 26, 2026

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Type: New game

Control: Resonant

Description: Sequel to Control, starring Dylan Faden in paranormal Manhattan.

Release Date: 2026

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Mac

Type: New game

Street Fighter (Movie)

Description: Street fighters Ryu and Ken reunite after Chun‑Li recruits them to compete in the World Warrior Tournament.