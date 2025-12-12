The Game Awards 2025: Complete List Of Announcements Made At The Event
Biggest announcements include Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, Divinity— the show’s biggest game trailer reveal, two new Tomb Raider games, and more.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 9:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Game Awards (TGA) is an annual global event that celebrates the best games of the year while offering an exciting look at upcoming titles. This year’s TGA showcased some of the biggest moments and reveals, including Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, Divinity— the show’s biggest game trailer reveal — Leon S. Kennedy becoming a playable character in Resident Evil: Requiem, two new Tomb Raider games, Control: Resonant, the return of Mega Man, a new Diablo 4 expansion, which includes the Paladin class, and much more.
TGA 2025 made many announcements, that it can be difficult to keep track of everything.
Let’s take a look at the full list of games revealed at The Game Awards 2025.
The Free Shepherd
Description: Single-player atmospheric adventure game, where players depict an energetic and loyal sheepdog.
Release Date: Planned for 2027
Platform: PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Steam
Type: New game
Decrepit
Description: First-person action game where players fight their way out of an abandoned, dangerous castle.
Release Date: Planned 2026
Platform: Steam
Type: New game
Guild Wars 2: Visions of Eternity
Description: Multiplayer online role-playing game.
Platform: Steam
Type: Update
Escape from Duckov
Description: Survival action game where players play as a duck trapped in a dangerous world called Duckov.
Platform: Steam
Type: Update
Pragmata
Description: Sci-fi action-adventure game, where players explore a moon base, fight robots, solve puzzles, and guide two characters working together.
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Platform: Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam
Type: New game
Solasta 2
Description: Turn‑based tactical RPG sequel set on Neokos with a more cinematic story.
Release Date: March 12, 2026 (Early Access)
Platforms: Steam
Type: New game
Tankrat
Description: Vehicular action‑adventure starring Whitaker, a digitised pilot in a drone.
Release Date: To be Announced (TBA)
Platforms: TBA
Type: New game
Bradley the Badger
Description: Satirical action‑platformer parodying major game genres.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: PC
Type: New game
Stupid Never Dies
Description: 3D action RPG about a zombie fighting through a monster dungeon.
Release Date: 2026
Platforms: PC, PS5
Type: New game
Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic
Description: Single‑player action RPG set at the end of the Old Republic era.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: TBA
Type: New game
Soulframe
Description: Fantasy MMO from Digital Extremes; TGA 2025 showcased ongoing updates.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: PC
Type: Update
John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando
Description: Co‑op zombie shooter inspired by ’80s action horror.
Release Date: March 12, 2026
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Type: New game
Divinity
Description: New entry in the Divinity franchise; darker tone, large scale.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: TBA
Type: New game
4:Loop
Description: 4‑player sci‑fi co‑op shooter with time‑loop experimentation.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: PS5, PC
Type: New game
Coven of the Chicken Foot
Description: Storybook puzzle‑platformer from former Naughty Dog director.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: PC
Type: New game
Ontos
Description: Sci‑fi psychological thriller from Frictional Games.
Release Date: 2026
Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S
Type: New game
2XKO
Description: 2v2 tag‑team fighting game from Riot Games.
Release Date: January 2026
Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S
Type: New game
Resident Evil Requiem
Description: RE9 starring Leon and Grace; dual‑campaign horror.
Release Date: February 27, 2026
Platforms: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Type: New game
Order of the Sinking Star
Description: Puzzle‑adventure from Jonathan Blow with 1,000+ puzzles.
Release Date: 2026
Platforms: PC
Type: New game
Exodus
Description: Sci‑fi action RPG from ex‑BioWare devs with time‑dilation mechanics.
Release Date: Early 2027
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Type: New game
Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons
Description: Dark fantasy action‑adventure set in the D&D universe.
Release Date: 2027
Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S
Type: New game
Screamer
Description: Anime‑style arcade racing game.
Release Date: March 26, 2026
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Type: New game
Control: Resonant
Description: Sequel to Control, starring Dylan Faden in paranormal Manhattan.
Release Date: 2026
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Mac
Type: New game
Street Fighter (Movie)
Description: Street fighters Ryu and Ken reunite after Chun‑Li recruits them to compete in the World Warrior Tournament.
Release Date: October 16, 2026
Platforms: Theatrical
Type: Movie
LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
Description: Open‑world LEGO Batman adventure spanning his full career.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2
Type: New game
Tomb Raider: Catalyst
Description: Massive new TR adventure set in Northern India.
Release Date: 2027
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Type: New game
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis
Description: Unreal Engine 5 remake of the 1996 original.
Release Date: 2026
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Type: Remake
Invincible VS
Description: 3v3 tag‑team fighter based on the Invincible series.
Release Date: April 30, 2026
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Type: New game
Orbitals
Description: Sci‑fi action game revealed via cinematic trailer.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: TBA
Type: New game
Wuthering Waves
Description: Version 3.0 “Back‑to‑School Day” update.
Release Date: Base game already out
Platforms: PC, Mobile, PlayStation
Type: Update
Audio Mech
Description: Rhythm‑action mech game reacting to your music.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: PC
Type: New game
Marvel Rivals – Deadpool Season 6
Description: Major update adding Deadpool and new content.
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S
Type: Update
Gang of Dragon
Description: Crime‑drama action game from the Yakuza creator.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: PC
Type: New game
007 First Light
Description: James Bond origin‑story action‑adventure.
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Switch 2
Type: New game
Rust Mobile
Description: Mobile adaptation of Rust with redesigned controls.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: iOS, Android
Type: New game
Warframe – The Old Peace
Description: Major cinematic update adding new zones and systems.
Release Date: December 10, 2025
Platforms: PC, PS, Xbox, Switch
Type: Update
Forest 3
Description: Survival‑horror sequel to Sons of the Forest.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: Likely PC first
Type: New game
Lords of the Fallen 2
Description: Soulslike sequel expanding dual‑realm mechanics.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: Likely PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Type: New game
Aniimo
Description: Stylized indie adventure with creature companions.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: TBA
Type: New game
Saros
Description: Sci‑fi action RPG with cosmic horror themes.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: TBA
Type: New game
Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred
Description: Expansion focused on Mephisto with new zones and class.
Release Date: Late 2025 / Early 2026
Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox
Type: Expansion
No Law
Description: Open‑world crime‑survival action game.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: TBA
Type: New game
The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin
Description: Open‑world action RPG based on the anime.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: PC, Mobile, Consoles
Type: New game
Total War: Warhammer 40,000
Description: First Total War entry set in the 40K universe.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: PC
Type: New game
Where Winds Meet: The Imperial Palace
Description: Expansion adding palace infiltration and a new story.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: PC, PlayStation
Type: Expansion
Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
Description: Next‑gen dogfighting game in Unreal Engine 5.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: Likely PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Type: New game
Phasmophobia (Switch 2)
Description: Port of the co‑op ghost‑hunting game.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: Switch 2
Type: Port
Star Wars: Galactic Racer
Description: Futuristic Star Wars racing game.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: TBA
Type: New game
Out of Words
Description: Narrative puzzle adventure using language mechanics.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: TBA
Type: New game
Arknights: Endfield
Description: 3D action RPG + strategy hybrid.
Release Date: 2026
Platforms: PC, Mobile, Consoles
Type: New game
Hitman: World of Assassination (Update)
Description: New missions and sandbox expansions.
Release Date: 2026
Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S
Type: Update
Phantom Blade 0
Description: High‑speed kung‑fu action RPG.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: PS5, PC
Type: New game
Mega Man: Dual Override
Description: Dual‑character Mega Man action platformer.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: TBA
Type: New game
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Description: Animated film adaptation of Mario Galaxy.
Release Date: 2026
Type: Movie
Nioh 3
Description: Samurai action RPG sequel from Team Ninja.
Release Date: TBA
Platforms: PS5, PC
Type: New game
Highguard
Description: PvP raid shooter from ex‑Apex/Titanfall devs; arcane gunslingers raid rival bases.
Release Date: January 26–27, 2026
Platforms: Steam
Type: New game
