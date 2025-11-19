The Game Awards 2025 Set To Stream On December 11: Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Leads Nominations
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yotei received seven nominations across categories, respectively.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 2:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: The nominations and categories for The Game Awards (TGA) 2025 have been officially revealed. This year’s ceremony will take place on December 11. It will feature some major game announcements and world-premiere trailers, also celebrating the various titles released during 2025.
According to an X post shared by TGA, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 received a total of 12 nominations, making it the most-nominated game in the history of TGA. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yotei received seven nominations, Hades 2 received six nominations, and Hollow Knight Silksong and Split Fiction received five and four nominations, respectively.
Here's a look at the Most Nominated Games at #TheGameAwards— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 17, 2025
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the most nominated game in TGA history with 12 nominations. pic.twitter.com/jf6bxJvkmr
Here’s the list of all categories and nominations in the upcoming TGA 2025.
Game of the Year
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Best Game Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Split Fiction
Best Adaptation
- A Minecraft Movie
- Devil May Cry
- The Last of Us: Season 2
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
- Until Dawn
Best Narrative
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Silent Hill f
Best Art Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Score and Music
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades II
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Best Audio Design
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Silent Hill f
Best Performance
- Ben Starr - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Charlie Cox - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Erika Ishii - Ghost of Yōtei
- Jennifer English - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Konatsu Kato - Silent Hill f
- Troy Baker - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- brawk
- Chovy
- f0rsakeN
- Kakeru
- MenaRD
- Zyw0o
Best Esports Team
- Gen.G - League of Legends
- NRG - Valorant
- Team Falcons - DOTA 2
- Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- EA Sports FC 26
- South of Midnight
Games for Impact
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- South of Midnight
- Wanderstop
Best Ongoing Game
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man's Sky
Best Community Support
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Best Independent Game
- Absolum
- Ball x Pit
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Debut Indie Game
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- Megabonk
Best Mobile Game
- Destiny: Rising
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Sonic Rumble
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Wuthering Waves
Best VR/AR Game
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Arken Age
- Ghost Town
- Marvel’s Deadpool VR
- The Midnight Walk
Best Action Game
- Battlefield 6
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Hades II
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
Best Action Adventure Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Split Fiction
Best RPG
- Avowed
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- The Outer Worlds 2
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Fighting Game
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
Best Family Game
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- LEGO Party!
- LEGO Voyagers
- Mario Kart World
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Split Fiction
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- The Alters
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Sid Meier's Civilization VII
- Tempest Rising
- Two Point Museum
Best Sports/Racing
- EA Sports FC 26
- F1 25
- Mario Kart World
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Best Multiplayer
- Arc Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Peak
- Split Fiction
Most Anticipated Game
- 007 First Light
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher IV
Content Creator of the Year
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCr1TiKaL
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut