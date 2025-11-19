ETV Bharat / technology

The Game Awards 2025 Set To Stream On December 11: Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Leads Nominations

Hyderabad: The nominations and categories for The Game Awards (TGA) 2025 have been officially revealed. This year’s ceremony will take place on December 11. It will feature some major game announcements and world-premiere trailers, also celebrating the various titles released during 2025.

According to an X post shared by TGA, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 received a total of 12 nominations, making it the most-nominated game in the history of TGA. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yotei received seven nominations, Hades 2 received six nominations, and Hollow Knight Silksong and Split Fiction received five and four nominations, respectively.

Here’s the list of all categories and nominations in the upcoming TGA 2025.

Game of the Year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Split Fiction

Best Adaptation

A Minecraft Movie

Devil May Cry

The Last of Us: Season 2

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Until Dawn

Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Silent Hill f

Best Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Score and Music