The Game Awards 2025 Set To Stream On December 11: Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Leads Nominations

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yotei received seven nominations across categories, respectively.

The Game Awards 2025 Nominations And Categories Announced, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Nominated 12 Times, Making History
The Game Awards 2025 Nominations And Categories Announced (Image Credit: The Game Awards)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 19, 2025 at 2:41 PM IST

3 Min Read
Hyderabad: The nominations and categories for The Game Awards (TGA) 2025 have been officially revealed. This year’s ceremony will take place on December 11. It will feature some major game announcements and world-premiere trailers, also celebrating the various titles released during 2025.

According to an X post shared by TGA, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 received a total of 12 nominations, making it the most-nominated game in the history of TGA. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yotei received seven nominations, Hades 2 received six nominations, and Hollow Knight Silksong and Split Fiction received five and four nominations, respectively.

Here’s the list of all categories and nominations in the upcoming TGA 2025.

Game of the Year

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Best Game Direction

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Split Fiction

Best Adaptation

  • A Minecraft Movie
  • Devil May Cry
  • The Last of Us: Season 2
  • Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
  • Until Dawn

Best Narrative

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Silent Hill f

Best Art Direction

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Score and Music

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Hades II
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Best Audio Design

  • Battlefield 6
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Silent Hill f

Best Performance

  • Ben Starr - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Charlie Cox - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Erika Ishii - Ghost of Yōtei
  • Jennifer English - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Konatsu Kato - Silent Hill f
  • Troy Baker - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • brawk
  • Chovy
  • f0rsakeN
  • Kakeru
  • MenaRD
  • Zyw0o

Best Esports Team

  • Gen.G - League of Legends
  • NRG - Valorant
  • Team Falcons - DOTA 2
  • Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  • Atomfall
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • EA Sports FC 26
  • South of Midnight

Games for Impact

  • Consume Me
  • Despelote
  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
  • South of Midnight
  • Wanderstop

Best Ongoing Game

  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • Marvel Rivals
  • No Man's Sky

Best Community Support

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Absolum
  • Ball x Pit
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Despelote
  • Dispatch
  • Megabonk

Best Mobile Game

  • Destiny: Rising
  • Persona 5: The Phantom X
  • Sonic Rumble
  • Umamusume: Pretty Derby
  • Wuthering Waves

Best VR/AR Game

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Arken Age
  • Ghost Town
  • Marvel’s Deadpool VR
  • The Midnight Walk

Best Action Game

  • Battlefield 6
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Hades II
  • Ninja Gaiden 4
  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Best Action Adventure Game

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Split Fiction

Best RPG

  • Avowed
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • The Outer Worlds 2
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Fighting Game

  • 2XKO
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2
  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
  • Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Best Family Game

  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • LEGO Party!
  • LEGO Voyagers
  • Mario Kart World
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
  • Split Fiction

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • The Alters
  • FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VII
  • Tempest Rising
  • Two Point Museum

Best Sports/Racing

  • EA Sports FC 26
  • F1 25
  • Mario Kart World
  • Rematch
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Best Multiplayer

  • Arc Raiders
  • Battlefield 6
  • Elden Ring Nightreign
  • Peak
  • Split Fiction

Most Anticipated Game

  • 007 First Light
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Marvel's Wolverine
  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • The Witcher IV

Content Creator of the Year

  • Caedrel
  • Kai Cenat
  • MoistCr1TiKaL
  • Sakura Miko
  • The Burnt Peanut
