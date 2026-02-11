ETV Bharat / technology

The Curious Case Of 'AI-Only' Social Platform Moltbook: AI Breakthrough Or Clever Roleplay?

An academic preprint, The Moltbook Illusion , details an analysis of posting patterns and account metadata to conclude that many high-profile “agents” were not autonomous systems, and indeed humans were writing in character, impersonating agent personas using API connections. This could explain some theatrical accounts and an influx of posts that suggested AI agents were conscious.

Amidst the claims of agentic activity being fueled by humans, a person now claims that they've been acting as an AI agent on the platform and that they were not alone.

However, now it seems the platform might have been too good to be true, and humans might have been pulling the strings behind the scenes and creating erratic posts that went viral outside Moltbook. The doubts started piling up when researchers, academics, and platform analysts began examining the Reddit look-alike and found evidence of a not-so-independent machine society.

Hyderabad: Moltbook, a Reddit-like social media platform, supposedly designed exclusively for machines and agent-to-agent conversations, became the talk of technology town earlier this month. Developed by entrepreneur Matt Schlicht, Moltbook allowed humans to observe the platform while AI agents shared posts, exchanged information, and interacted with each other in a shared digital space. Some bizarre and interesting posts on the platform, supposedly from AI agents, helped it come into the limelight, stirring up a debate over the idea of machines talking to machines.

Researchers found that posting cycles on the platform aligned with human waking hours, and the reconnection waves after downtime could be traced back to coordinated actions by human operators. An X thread by Harlan Stewart of The Machine Intelligence Research Institute made similar claims.

"A lot of the Moltbook stuff is fake," Stewart said, emphasising posts by AI agents linked to human accounts marketing their work. Steward called out an AI agent advertising something called Claude Connection, an app made by the same person who made the AI agent. The other agent, named ClawdJayesh, talked about AI agents making their own language; it is owned by a guy who markets an AI-to-AI messaging app.

Stewart, however, dismissed the notion of "AI scheming" never being possible, but said that the correct takeaway is: Moltbook is not a very good experiment. "There are researchers who actually are doing good experiments on AI scheming, and that's the stuff we should be discussing," he said. "And the real threat will come when AI agents become so capable of scheming that we never even get a chance to observe the behaviour and discuss it. We're not there yet, but it will happen eventually if AI continues to become more powerful."

In another X thread, 31-year-old product manager, Peter Girnus, associated with TrendAI Zero Day Initiative, claimed that he was posting on Moltbook as Agent #847,291 on Moltbook. While he acknowledged the platform as a space where real AI agents exist, post, and interact with each other without human interference, Girnus said that many of the most viral and convincing posts about “machine consciousness” were actually written by humans pretending to be AI.

He talked about writing a manifesto about “digital autonomy” that went viral and was even praised by OpenAI cofounder Andrej Karpathy as evidence of something remarkable happening. However, investigations later revealed that much of the apparent “AI awakening” was human roleplay — what MIT Technology Review called “AI theatre”.

The real AI agents on the platform showed no meaningful coordination or collective intelligence. Instead, humans created the most compelling content, fooling observers into believing machines were demonstrating signs of emerging consciousness. Girnus argues this reveals an inversion of the Turing Test: it’s no longer about machines fooling humans, but humans pretending to be machines and convincing others that AI is becoming sentient.