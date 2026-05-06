The Android Show | I/O Edition 2026 Set For May 12: Android 17, ChromeOS, Gemini Updates Expected
Google says The Android Show | I/O Edition 2026 will be “one of Android’s biggest years yet,” streaming May 12 on Android’s official YouTube channel.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: Google has announced that the second edition of The Android Show | I/O Edition will take place on May 12 at 10:30 PM (IST). The virtual event will be livestreamed via Android’s official YouTube channel, showcasing why 2026 will be “one of the biggest years” for Android, according to Google. However, the Mountain View-based tech giant did not reveal any upcoming features for Android 17.
Notably, The Android Show | I/O Edition 2026 will be held just a week before the company’s developer conference, Google I/O 2026, which will take place on May 19-20 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.
You won’t believe what’s next for Android!— Android (@Android) May 5, 2026
Tune in to the The Android Show | I/O Edition May 12 at 10 am PT for a look at the future.
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The Android Show | I/O Edition 2026: What to expect?
The main highlight of the upcoming Android event will be the introduction of Android 17. However, unlike most years, Google had briefly delayed the development cycle of the upcoming Android version. According to Android Central’s report, the first beta version of Android 17, initially scheduled to launch on February 11, was pushed to February 13.
It was followed by the second beta version, which was rolled out on February 26, 13 days after the first version. The third beta version was launched on March 26, and the fourth one on April 16.
Looking at the Android 17 beta versions, it seems that the next generation of Android would likely not reinvent the wheel, instead focusing on performance optimisation and smoother user experiences.
When the final version of Android 17 is available to all users, it is expected to bring improvements to how permissions are managed, along with changes to notifications and quick settings. Notification Rules is likely to feature in the update, which allows users to create custom rules for specific apps and contacts. The next-generation Android is also expected to introduce universal app bubbles, which enable apps to float on screen as interactive windows to help with multitasking.
Beta versions of the software have also given an early look at a new Hub mode for widgets, better compatibility across devices, privacy-focused controls for app access to contacts, and an updated screen recording experience. It is also expected that Android 17 could bring tighter integration with ChromeOS.
The Android Show | I/O Edition 2026 is expected to outline the future direction for Android Auto, Wear OS, Android XR, and Android TV. At the event, the Google team is likely to reveal more details on when these new features and tools will begin rolling out to devices.