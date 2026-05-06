ETV Bharat / technology

The Android Show | I/O Edition 2026 Set For May 12: Android 17, ChromeOS, Gemini Updates Expected

The Android Show | I/O Edition 2026 will take place on May 12. ( Image Credit: YouTube/Android )

Hyderabad: Google has announced that the second edition of The Android Show | I/O Edition will take place on May 12 at 10:30 PM (IST). The virtual event will be livestreamed via Android’s official YouTube channel, showcasing why 2026 will be “one of the biggest years” for Android, according to Google. However, the Mountain View-based tech giant did not reveal any upcoming features for Android 17. Notably, The Android Show | I/O Edition 2026 will be held just a week before the company’s developer conference, Google I/O 2026, which will take place on May 19-20 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The Android Show | I/O Edition 2026: What to expect? The main highlight of the upcoming Android event will be the introduction of Android 17. However, unlike most years, Google had briefly delayed the development cycle of the upcoming Android version. According to Android Central’s report, the first beta version of Android 17, initially scheduled to launch on February 11, was pushed to February 13.