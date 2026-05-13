ETV Bharat / technology

The Android Show 2026 - Key Highlights Of Android 17 From Gemini Intelligence To Gemini In Chrome On Android

Android 17 is designed to reduce screen dependence by allowing users to engage more naturally with the world around them, says Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem. ( Image Credit: Android )

Hyderabad: Google has unveiled its most ambitious Android 17 at The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026, held on Tuesday, May 12. The next-generation operating system (OS) showcased a definitive shift of Android from a traditional operating system (OS) to an ‘intelligence system’, which anticipates users’ needs, automates tasks, and works seamlessly across platforms from smartphones and laptops to cars and smart glasses. One of the unexpected announcements was Googlebook, a new category of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered laptops that Google describes as the next evolution beyond Chromebooks. They are built around Gemini intelligence, which runs a modern OS, including Chrome, Google Play applications, and deep AI integration designed for proactive assistance and cross-device continuity.

Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem, described Android 17 as an OS designed to reduce screen dependence by allowing users to engage more naturally with the world around them, with devices acting as proactive assistants rather than passive tools. Broader developer-focused announcements are expected at Google I/O, with smart glasses also teased for launch later this year.

Gemini Intelligence for Android

Gemini Intelligence for Android was the core announcement made during The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026, which will initially be rolled out on Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices. The system allows Gemini to handle multi-step tasks across applications, such as booking rides, processing grocery orders, managing schedules, and completing forms using data from connected apps without the user having to switch between them manually.

Chrome on Android is also gaining Gemini capabilities, enabling smarter browsing, article summaries, research assistance, and automated actions such as making reservations or booking parking. A new speech-to-text feature called Rambler will convert natural spoken language into polished written messages with multilingual support.

Users will be able to create custom AI-powered widgets using natural language prompts, and all Gemini Intelligence features will require user permission before taking any action. The features are set to begin rolling out in summer 2026, with expansion following across Android watches, cars, glasses, and laptops.

Android Auto: Gemini, Immersive Maps, and In-Car Streaming

Android Auto received a significant upgrade with Gemini AI integration, redesigned visuals, and expanded entertainment capabilities. The refreshed interface introduces Material 3-inspired customisation and widgets, alongside Immersive Navigation in Google Maps featuring enhanced 3D visuals, improved lane guidance, and detailed terrain rendering.

Full HD video streaming for applications such as YouTube is now supported when vehicles are parked, accompanied by Dolby Atmos spatial audio in compatible cars.

Gemini's deeper integration enables contextual in-car actions, including replying to messages, retrieving information from connected apps, and placing food orders through services like DoorDash.

Vehicles with Google built-in will additionally support apps such as Zoom, gain improved Maps functionality using on-board cameras, and benefit from vehicle-aware Gemini integrations. The update will be rolled out across multiple automakers, including BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Tata, and Volvo, throughout 2026.