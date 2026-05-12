ETV Bharat / technology

How To Watch The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026 Live, What To Expect

Hyderabad: Android is getting centre stage ahead of Google's annual developer conference. The tech giant is set to host The Android Show: I/O Edition on May 12 at 10:30 PM IST, where it is expected to announce Android ecosystem highlights, including a first look at the next major Android update, along with announcements about new Gemini features on the operating system, as well as potential teasers of under-development projects, such as Aluminium OS.

The Android Show: Where to Watch

The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026 will be streamed live on the official Android channel on YouTube at 10:30 PM IST. Interested watchers can head over to the video and set an alert for the live show. Additionally, The Android Show can also be accessed via the official Android website at android.com/io-2026.

Google will also stream the {Developers Cut} version of the show at the official Android Developers channel on YouTube. It will start at 11:10 PM IST.

Since the Developers Cut will start after the main show, it means The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026 will not be more than 40 minutes in length.