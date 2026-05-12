How To Watch The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026 Live, What To Expect
The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026 is expected to reveal the Android 17 operating system and announce new features.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Android is getting centre stage ahead of Google's annual developer conference. The tech giant is set to host The Android Show: I/O Edition on May 12 at 10:30 PM IST, where it is expected to announce Android ecosystem highlights, including a first look at the next major Android update, along with announcements about new Gemini features on the operating system, as well as potential teasers of under-development projects, such as Aluminium OS.
The Android Show: Where to Watch
The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026 will be streamed live on the official Android channel on YouTube at 10:30 PM IST. Interested watchers can head over to the video and set an alert for the live show. Additionally, The Android Show can also be accessed via the official Android website at android.com/io-2026.
Google will also stream the {Developers Cut} version of the show at the official Android Developers channel on YouTube. It will start at 11:10 PM IST.
Since the Developers Cut will start after the main show, it means The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026 will not be more than 40 minutes in length.
The Android Show: What to Expect
The highlight of The Android Show is expected to be the Android 17 reveal. The 15-second teaser for the event showcases the Android robot changing from its usual solid green colour theme to a translucent profile, featuring a glossy look and splashes of colours inside. While the teaser started speculations of Android 17 getting an iOS 26-like Liquid Glass design, Android ecosystem president Sameer Samat refuted the rumours.
The Android robot design in the video may either mean some other sort of visual changes. Alternatively, it could be a nod to Google's AI features and Gemini redesign.
Beyond visual changes, the event will also highlight the new features and the update’s release window. We've already witnessed some upcoming key features, thanks to betas and early developer previews of Android 17. One notable feature is “app bubbles” that allow users to pull up applications in small windowed bubbles that they can move around, similar to how they act on a PC.
The Android Show is also expected to reveal the first look at Aluminium OS, the PC version of Android. Earlier this year, a bug report shared from Google revealed an early glimpse of the operating system through screen recordings. The system showcased a user interface which had the elements of both Android and ChromeOS.
While The Android Show focuses on Google's smartphone operating system, the annual developer conference, Google I/O 2026, is scheduled to take place on May 19 - May 20, with the keynote starting at 10:00 AM PT and the developer keynote taking place at 1:30 PM PT on the first day.