ETV Bharat / technology

Tesla Will Bring Humanoid Robot Optimus To India At Appropriate Time: Company Official

Mumbai: American electric carmaker Tesla will bring its humanoid robot, Optimus, to India at the right time, a senior company official said on Wednesday. The company will also look at bringing its vertically integrated energy solution business to the country at an appropriate time, Tesla chief for the APAC region, Isabel Fan, told reporters here.

She said Tesla will start volume production of Optimus later this year in the US. "Humanoid robots will be big part of our life in the future, " Fan said.

Humanoid robots would have several uses, including as a companion or to execute "dangerous task" that a human would not prefer to do, besides providing home medical requirement support, she noted.

"I have a commitment when it (time) comes right on the things (as) you have seen (in) other markets, we want to bring to India. That's the goal," Fan said, referring to the company's humanoid robot.