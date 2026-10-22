ETV Bharat / technology

Tesla Starts Optimus Robot Production, Musk Eyes 20,000 Units A Week By 2027

Elon Musk warns investors of slow growth for Optimus, as it's a new product from the company. ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Tesla has started manufacturing the Optimus humanoid robots on a production line in Fremont , California. It is a key step towards selling them. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk now aims to build 20,000 robots a week by the end of 2027.

The factory used to make electric cars , but Tesla has changed the space for its robot plans. This is the first time the firm has made Optimus units to production standards. However, mass production will need more engineering work and better factory efficiency.

Tesla shared the news in its third-quarter 2026 update for shareholders. Musk warned investors that output would grow slowly, as Optimus is a brand-new type of product for the company.

Tesla handles robot manufacturing

Tesla says it has setup a process that suits a commercial Optimus robot. Yet it expects to keep improving both its production methods and the robot's hardware as manufacturing expands.

On the earnings call, Musk called this phase early production. He warned of setbacks as engineers deal with the problems of building humanoid robots in large numbers.

Reliability is a major hurdle. Tesla wants Optimus to work safely for long periods without frequent repairs or broken parts. Musk admitted that engineers still need to improve the design of the robot to meet those requirements.

Software is another big challenge. Tesla says it must build the skills that let Optimus handle new tasks with confidence. Musk said much work remains before the robot can do a wide range of jobs on its own.

The plan to make 20,000 units a week is an ambitious target. To achieve it, Tesla would need a supply chain and factory system that can support steady output.

Computing power supports robots