Tesla Opens North India's First In-Mall Charging Facility In Delhi
Tesla has launched North India's first in-mall charging facility at Delhi's Nexus Select CityWalk, alongside a pop-up store showcasing the Model Y L.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Elon Musk-led Tesla announced on Monday the launch of North India's first in-mall charging facility.
Located at Delhi's Nexus Select CityWalk, Saket, the new infrastructure includes six destination chargers (AC, 11 kW each), allowing Tesla owners to charge their vehicles while shopping or dining.
The introduction of an in-mall charging facility in Delhi highlights the US-based electric vehicle (EV) maker's efforts to strengthen its charging network in the country.
Tesla's in-mall charging facility
Tesla's in-mall charging facility is situated in the mall's P1 parking area. The facility has been designed to offer high reliability, with the company citing 99.95 per cent uptime. With this addition, Tesla now operates six charging locations across India, comprising 20 superchargers and 20 destination chargers.
Other charging locations include Worldmark 3, Aerocity (Delhi), DLF One Horizon Centre, Sector 43 (Gurugram, Haryana), Orchid Business Park, Sohna Road (Gurugram, Haryana), One BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex (Mumbai, Maharashtra), and Nexus Seawoods (Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra).
Pop-Up Store showcases latest models
Alongside the charging facility, Tesla has opened a pop-up store running from July 6 to July 10, 2026, where visitors can explore the newly launched Model Y L and the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive through guided walkarounds, product demonstrations, and test drives.
Model Y L: Six-Seater All-Wheel-Drive SUV
The Model Y L is a six-seater, all-wheel-drive electric SUV with three-row seating and a claimed driving range of up to 681 km (WLTP). It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5 seconds and is priced from Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2026 Model Y Premium: Rear-Wheel Drive Variant
The 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive seats up to five passengers and offers a claimed range of up to 500 km (WLTP). It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and is priced from Rs 50.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
Safety Ratings and Availability
Tesla said both models have received top safety ratings from global assessment agencies, including the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), Euro NCAP, ANCAP, and C-IASI.
The Model Y L is already being delivered, while deliveries of the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive are set to begin in July 2026.
Both vehicles are now available for booking through Tesla's official website, with home charging support available across all Indian states.