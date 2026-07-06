ETV Bharat / technology

Tesla Opens North India's First In-Mall Charging Facility In Delhi

In picture - Tesla showroom at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. ( Image Credit: IANS )

Hyderabad: Elon Musk-led Tesla announced on Monday the launch of North India's first in-mall charging facility.

Located at Delhi's Nexus Select CityWalk, Saket, the new infrastructure includes six destination chargers (AC, 11 kW each), allowing Tesla owners to charge their vehicles while shopping or dining.

The introduction of an in-mall charging facility in Delhi highlights the US-based electric vehicle (EV) maker's efforts to strengthen its charging network in the country.

Tesla's in-mall charging facility

Tesla's in-mall charging facility is situated in the mall's P1 parking area. The facility has been designed to offer high reliability, with the company citing 99.95 per cent uptime. With this addition, Tesla now operates six charging locations across India, comprising 20 superchargers and 20 destination chargers.

Other charging locations include Worldmark 3, Aerocity (Delhi), DLF One Horizon Centre, Sector 43 (Gurugram, Haryana), Orchid Business Park, Sohna Road (Gurugram, Haryana), One BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex (Mumbai, Maharashtra), and Nexus Seawoods (Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra).

Pop-Up Store showcases latest models

Alongside the charging facility, Tesla has opened a pop-up store running from July 6 to July 10, 2026, where visitors can explore the newly launched Model Y L and the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive through guided walkarounds, product demonstrations, and test drives.