ETV Bharat / technology

Tesla Opens First Experience Centre In Bengaluru, Showcases Model Y And New Six-Seater Model Y L

Hyderabad: Tesla has inaugurated its first experience centre in Bengaluru, marking a significant step in the US-based electric vehicle maker's ongoing expansion across India. The facility is situated in the city's Whitefield technology hub, offering customers the opportunity to explore the Model Y and the newly introduced Model Y L. Along with the launch of the experience centre, Tesla also announced the establishment of an after-sales service network in Whitefield to support ownership and maintenance needs for customers in Bengaluru. The move comes amid growing interest in electric mobility across India's major urban centres.

Tesla Model Y L and Model Y: Specifications and Range

The Model Y L is Tesla's first six-seater electric SUV, which starts from Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It delivers a driving range of up to 681 km on the WLTP cycle and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately five seconds. The SUV offers a three-row seating configuration designed for family use, along with a cargo capacity of up to 2,539 litres.

It can charge up to 288 km of range in just 15 minutes via Tesla Supercharging. The company also confirmed that home charging support will be made available in India to further improve convenience for EV owners.