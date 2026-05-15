Tesla Opens First Experience Centre In Bengaluru, Showcases Model Y And New Six-Seater Model Y L
Along with the first experience centre in Bengaluru, Tesla has also announced the establishment of an after-sales service network in Whitefield.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tesla has inaugurated its first experience centre in Bengaluru, marking a significant step in the US-based electric vehicle maker's ongoing expansion across India. The facility is situated in the city's Whitefield technology hub, offering customers the opportunity to explore the Model Y and the newly introduced Model Y L. Along with the launch of the experience centre, Tesla also announced the establishment of an after-sales service network in Whitefield to support ownership and maintenance needs for customers in Bengaluru. The move comes amid growing interest in electric mobility across India's major urban centres.
Tesla Model Y L and Model Y: Specifications and Range
The Model Y L is Tesla's first six-seater electric SUV, which starts from Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It delivers a driving range of up to 681 km on the WLTP cycle and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately five seconds. The SUV offers a three-row seating configuration designed for family use, along with a cargo capacity of up to 2,539 litres.
New Tesla location at VR Bengaluru in Whitefield— Tesla India (@Tesla_India) May 15, 2026
View & test drive Model Y & Model Y L every day 11am – 8pm pic.twitter.com/H6fJ7ngWaB
It can charge up to 288 km of range in just 15 minutes via Tesla Supercharging. The company also confirmed that home charging support will be made available in India to further improve convenience for EV owners.
The Model Y comes in a Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and a Long Range RWD, priced at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The RWD model features a 64kWh battery offering up to 500 km WLTP range, while the Long Range RWD comes with a 78.1 kWh battery with a WLTP range of up to 622 km.
Both the Model Y and Model Y L have received top safety ratings from multiple international bodies, including the NHTSA and IIHS in the United States, Euro NCAP in Europe, and ANCAP in Australia and New Zealand.
Tesla's India Expansion
The experience centre in Bengaluru adds to Tesla's expanding presence in India. The company currently operates experience centres in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, Delhi's Aerocity, and Gurugram, with the Whitefield facility marking its fourth location in the country and its first in Bengaluru.
Tesla entered the Indian market last year and introduced the Model Y as its first vehicle in the country. The addition of the six-seater SUV, Model Y L, expands its offering for Indian buyers seeking greater seating capacity and range in a premium electric SUV.