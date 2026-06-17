Tesla Opens Fifth India Experience Centre In Hyderabad With Model Y Lineup
Tesla has opened its fifth Experience Centre in Hyderabad's HITEC City, showcasing the Model Y Premium RWD and Model Y L.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tesla has expanded its retail store in India by inaugurating a new Experience Centre in HITEC City's Knowledge City, Madhapur, Hyderabad. The facility, which opened on June 17, 2026, is Tesla's fifth showroom in the country and adds a major technology hub to its growing network. The centre will display the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and the larger Model Y L electric SUVs.
The showroom is designed to give customers guided tours and interactive demonstrations led by Tesla Advisors, covering the brand's EV technology, safety systems, performance, and design approach.
The HITEC City location is intended to make it easily accessible to buyers across Hyderabad and Telangana. Beyond the showroom, Tesla has also begun delivery and after-sales operations from the automaker's Bollaram Industrial Area facility in Hyderabad,, which is expected to strengthen service support for owners in the region.
Tesla Model Y Premium RWD
The 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive is the main display in the new experience centre. The five-seater SUV offers up to 2,138 litres of boot space. Tesla claims that the Model Y Premium can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and deliver a WLTP-rated range of up to 500 km on a full charge. It is priced at Rs 50.89 lakh (ex-showroom), with deliveries set to begin in July 2026.
Tesla Model Y L
The Tesla Model Y L is also on display in the experience centre. It is a family-oriented variant with a three-row, six-seat layout aimed at greater passenger space. It offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 681 km, a 0-100 kmph time of 5.0 seconds, and a boot space capacity of up to 2,539 litres. The Model Y L starts at Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Both models can be booked through Tesla India's official website, and customers who place orders before June 30, 2026, will receive a complimentary Wall Connector home charger.