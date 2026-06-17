ETV Bharat / technology

Tesla Opens Fifth India Experience Centre In Hyderabad With Model Y Lineup

Hyderabad: Tesla has expanded its retail store in India by inaugurating a new Experience Centre in HITEC City's Knowledge City, Madhapur, Hyderabad. The facility, which opened on June 17, 2026, is Tesla's fifth showroom in the country and adds a major technology hub to its growing network. The centre will display the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and the larger Model Y L electric SUVs.

The showroom is designed to give customers guided tours and interactive demonstrations led by Tesla Advisors, covering the brand's EV technology, safety systems, performance, and design approach.

The HITEC City location is intended to make it easily accessible to buyers across Hyderabad and Telangana. Beyond the showroom, Tesla has also begun delivery and after-sales operations from the automaker's Bollaram Industrial Area facility in Hyderabad,, which is expected to strengthen service support for owners in the region.

Tesla Model Y Premium RWD