ETV Bharat / technology

Tesla Launched Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive In India At Rs 50.89 Lakh

New Delhi: Tesla has expanded its product portfolio drive in India by launching the 2026 Model Y Premium with Rear-Wheel Drive on Friday. The product is priced at Rs 50.89 lakh, making it the most affordable offering so far. The company aims to deliver its services to a wider sector of people in India with the launch of the Model Y Premium.

The introduction of the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel drive in India follows the launch of the company's second model, the Tesla Model Y L, priced at Rs 61.99 lakh last month.

The company made its much-awaited entry into India last year, launching its Model Y priced at Rs 59.89 lakh.