Tesla Launched Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive In India At Rs 50.89 Lakh
Tesla's Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive offers a range of up to 500 km and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Tesla has expanded its product portfolio drive in India by launching the 2026 Model Y Premium with Rear-Wheel Drive on Friday. The product is priced at Rs 50.89 lakh, making it the most affordable offering so far. The company aims to deliver its services to a wider sector of people in India with the launch of the Model Y Premium.
The introduction of the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel drive in India follows the launch of the company's second model, the Tesla Model Y L, priced at Rs 61.99 lakh last month.
The company made its much-awaited entry into India last year, launching its Model Y priced at Rs 59.89 lakh.
Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive is now available to order online in India 🇮🇳— Tesla India (@Tesla_India) May 29, 2026
Design yours → https://t.co/mFC2upFsT2 pic.twitter.com/sfjR0TXXmL
"Tesla will keep investing in the country to create a seamless EV experience in India, with more retail coverage, after-sales services and charging locations coming soon," Tesla Senior Director Isabel Fan said in a statement.
The Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive, a new variant of Model Y -- the world's best-selling EV as of March 2026, introduces a suite of hardware and design enhancements, elevating both performance and interior sophistication, the company said.
Delivery of the Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive will start in July 2026. The vehicle has a range of up to 500 km on a single charge (WLTP) and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.
Besides bringing new products, Tesla has been expanding its charging network, including superchargers, across major hubs in India as it looks to accelerate its journey in the country.
It is looking to build charging infrastructure around the major hubs -- Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune. At present, the company has 'Tesla Experience Centres' in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, and a Tesla Centre at Sohna Road, Gurugram.
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