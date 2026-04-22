Tesla Model Y L With 681 KM Range Launched In India: Price, Features, Availability
The Tesla Model Y L, with a 681 km range, exceeds the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (500 km) and Long-Range RWD (661 km) variants.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 11:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: Tesla has expanded its Model Y lineup by introducing the Model Y L in India. It comes with a longer wheelbase compared to the standard Model Y and features a three-row, 6-seater configuration. This makes Model Y L, the first electric vehicle (EV) from Tesla, to offer a more family-oriented layout in the country. One of the main highlights of the newly introduced EV is its range. It has a 681 km WLTP-claimed range, which makes it list among the longest-range EVs in India. With the help of Tesla's Supercharger, the Model Y L can go up to 228 km in 15 minutes of charge. The EV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5 seconds. It is worth noting that the Tesla Model Y L is the second EV from the US-based automaker in India.
Tesla Model Y L: Price, availability
The Tesla Model Y L is priced at Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in six colours. However, except for the Stealth Grey, customers will have to pay an extra amount of up to Rs 1.85 lakh for receiving the shade of their choice. The Tesla Model Y L colour palette includes Stealth Grey, Pearl White Multi-Coat, Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, Ultra Red, and Cosmic Silver. For the interior, the Zen Grey shade costs an extra Rs 95,000, while the All-Black colour is standard.
Interested customers can order the new EV via Tesla's official website (tesla.com/en_in/modely).
|Exterior Colours
|Extra amount apart from ex-showroom price
|Stealth Grey
|-
|Pearl White Multi-Coat
|Rs 95,000
|Diamond Black
|Rs 95,000
|Glacier Blue
|Rs 1,25,000
|Ultra Red
|Rs 1,85,000
|Cosmic Silver
|Rs 1,85,000
Tesla Model Y L: Design, interiors, features
The Tesla Model Y L retains Tesla's minimalist design language with a longer profile and extended rear section for comfort and to accommodate more passengers. The EV's cabin continues to offer Tesla's design philosophy, with All-Black and Zen Grey interior colour options. It features electrically-adjustable (recline and tilt) first-row seats with heating and ventilation, and thigh extension.
The Model Y L also sports a 16-inch touchscreen panel with Netflix, YouTube, and other platform access, textile decor, footwell and door pocket ambient lighting, wrap-around ambient lighting, Aluminum detailing and premium textiles, an 8-inch second-row touchscreen, second-row seating with power two-way folding and heating, 18 speakers and 1 subwoofer, 8 exterior cameras along with a new front facing camera, trunk with hands-free power open on approach, and more. It rides on 19-inch Machina 2.0 wheels.