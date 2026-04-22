ETV Bharat / technology

Tesla Model Y L With 681 KM Range Launched In India: Price, Features, Availability

Hyderabad: Tesla has expanded its Model Y lineup by introducing the Model Y L in India. It comes with a longer wheelbase compared to the standard Model Y and features a three-row, 6-seater configuration. This makes Model Y L, the first electric vehicle (EV) from Tesla, to offer a more family-oriented layout in the country. One of the main highlights of the newly introduced EV is its range. It has a 681 km WLTP-claimed range, which makes it list among the longest-range EVs in India. With the help of Tesla's Supercharger, the Model Y L can go up to 228 km in 15 minutes of charge. The EV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5 seconds. It is worth noting that the Tesla Model Y L is the second EV from the US-based automaker in India.

Tesla Model Y L: Price, availability

Tesla Model Y L: Rear profile (Image Credit: Tesla)

The Tesla Model Y L is priced at Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in six colours. However, except for the Stealth Grey, customers will have to pay an extra amount of up to Rs 1.85 lakh for receiving the shade of their choice. The Tesla Model Y L colour palette includes Stealth Grey, Pearl White Multi-Coat, Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, Ultra Red, and Cosmic Silver. For the interior, the Zen Grey shade costs an extra Rs 95,000, while the All-Black colour is standard.