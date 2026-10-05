ETV Bharat / technology

Tesla Model Y Crosses 1,000 Unit Sales Milestone In India

Tesla Model Y L ( Image Credit: Tesla )

Hyderabad: Tesla has crossed the 1,000-unit sales mark for its only offering, the Model Y. According to the Vahan portal, Tesla India recorded total deliveries of 1,017 units of the Model Y between September 2025 and October 2, 2026.

Record month for Tesla Last month, Tesla India recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in the country, with 291 units sold. This marks a 322 per cent increase compared with the same period a year earlier, when the company sold 69 units. Month-on-month sales were also up 149 per cent from 177 units in August. Tesla's strong September performance came during a record month for India's electric passenger vehicle (e-PV) market, which recorded monthly retail sales of 35,995 units. Tesla held a 0.8 per cent share of total e-PV sales. Tesla overtakes Mercedes-Benz in luxury EV segment For the first time, Tesla overtook Mercedes-Benz India to claim second place in the luxury electric vehicle segment, with Mercedes-Benz selling 125 units in comparison. BMW India remained the segment leader, with 502 units sold and a 51 per cent market share. Tesla's share of the luxury e-PV market rose sharply, climbing from 11 per cent a year earlier to 30 per cent in September 2026. The company had already overtaken Volvo to reach third place in the segment back in July. Sales trend over the year