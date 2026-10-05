Tesla Model Y Crosses 1,000 Unit Sales Milestone In India
Tesla has sold over 1,000 units of the Model Y in India since launch, with a record 291 units sold in September 2026 alone.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tesla has crossed the 1,000-unit sales mark for its only offering, the Model Y. According to the Vahan portal, Tesla India recorded total deliveries of 1,017 units of the Model Y between September 2025 and October 2, 2026.
Record month for Tesla
Last month, Tesla India recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in the country, with 291 units sold. This marks a 322 per cent increase compared with the same period a year earlier, when the company sold 69 units. Month-on-month sales were also up 149 per cent from 177 units in August.
Tesla's strong September performance came during a record month for India's electric passenger vehicle (e-PV) market, which recorded monthly retail sales of 35,995 units. Tesla held a 0.8 per cent share of total e-PV sales.
Tesla overtakes Mercedes-Benz in luxury EV segment
For the first time, Tesla overtook Mercedes-Benz India to claim second place in the luxury electric vehicle segment, with Mercedes-Benz selling 125 units in comparison. BMW India remained the segment leader, with 502 units sold and a 51 per cent market share.
Tesla's share of the luxury e-PV market rose sharply, climbing from 11 per cent a year earlier to 30 per cent in September 2026. The company had already overtaken Volvo to reach third place in the segment back in July.
Sales trend over the year
Tesla Model Y recorded monthly deliveries in double digits between September 2025 and June 2026. However, sales jumped sharply in July, rising 205 per cent month-on-month to 116 units, up from just 38 units in June.
Tesla delivered 544 units of the Model Y between July and October 2, accounting for 54 per cent of its total sales so far.
Tesla Model Y: Pricing and rivals
In May, Tesla cut the price of the Model Y Premium Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) base variant by Rs 9 lakh in India. This brought down the ex-showroom price to Rs 50.89 lakh. Model Y is available in two variants: the five-seater Model Y and the six-seater Model YL.
The Model Y Premium RWD is priced Rs 11.1 lakh lower than the top-spec Model YL Premium All-Wheel Drive (AWD). In India, the Model Y competes against other premium electric cars such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and BYD Sealion 7.
Tesla Model Y: Specifications and range
Tesla claims the Model Y Premium RWD offers a WLTP range of 500km, powered by a 64kWh battery pack. Its electric motor produces 299hp of power and 420Nm of torque. The battery size for the Model YL has not yet been revealed.
The right-hand drive Model YL is also available in Australia. Based on the Australian-spec model, it is likely powered by an 88.2kWh battery with estimated power and torque of 512hp and 590Nm, respectively. Tesla India has confirmed that the Model YL comes with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup and a claimed range of 681km (WLTP).