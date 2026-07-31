ETV Bharat / technology

Tesla Rolls Out Grok AI In India, Opens Model Y Premium RWD Test Drives

Hyderabad: Tesla has begun offering test drives of its newly launched 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) at experience centres across India. Alongside this, the electric carmaker introduced Grok, its Artificial Intelligence-powered voice assistant developed by xAI, for Tesla owners in the country.

According to Tesla, Grok joins the company's existing suite of AI-powered technologies already available on the Model Y Premium RWD and Model Y L, which will be delivered to vehicles via over-the-air (OTA) software updates rather than requiring a visit to a service centre. In addition, Tesla posted on its X handle that all Tesla models will be eligible for a 50 per cent road tax exemption in Haryana.

How Grok works in Tesla vehicles?

Owners can activate the assistant by saying "Hey Grok" or by long-pressing the voice button on the steering wheel, making it accessible without navigating through on-screen menus while driving. Tesla said Grok supports several Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, highlighting the company's effort to cater to a multilingual ownership base.