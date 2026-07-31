Tesla Rolls Out Grok AI In India, Opens Model Y Premium RWD Test Drives
Tesla started test drives for the 2026 Model Y Premium RWD across Indian experience centres, alongside the rollout of its Grok AI assistant for owners.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tesla has begun offering test drives of its newly launched 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) at experience centres across India. Alongside this, the electric carmaker introduced Grok, its Artificial Intelligence-powered voice assistant developed by xAI, for Tesla owners in the country.
According to Tesla, Grok joins the company's existing suite of AI-powered technologies already available on the Model Y Premium RWD and Model Y L, which will be delivered to vehicles via over-the-air (OTA) software updates rather than requiring a visit to a service centre. In addition, Tesla posted on its X handle that all Tesla models will be eligible for a 50 per cent road tax exemption in Haryana.
In Haryana, Teslas are now eligible for a 50% exemption on road tax pic.twitter.com/nwQxu16WlR— Tesla India (@Tesla_India) July 31, 2026
How Grok works in Tesla vehicles?
Owners can activate the assistant by saying "Hey Grok" or by long-pressing the voice button on the steering wheel, making it accessible without navigating through on-screen menus while driving. Tesla said Grok supports several Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, highlighting the company's effort to cater to a multilingual ownership base.
Grok also offers voice-based trip planning, hyperlocal location search, explanations of vehicle alerts and personalised interactions, which Tesla says are designed to improve the overall ownership experience.
2026 Tesla Model Y Premium RWD: Specifications and Pricing
The 2026 Model Y Premium RWD is a five-seater SUV, which offers up to 2,138 litres of storage space, power-folding rear seats adding practicality for larger loads, and more. In terms of performance, the EV accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and has a driving range of up to 500 km on the WLTP cycle.
The model is priced from Rs 50.89 lakh (ex-showroom), available with a down payment of Rs 6 lakh and monthly EMIs starting at Rs 39,990. Buyers who placed orders before August 30 will receive a complimentary Wall Connector, while Tesla said home charging support is now available across all states in the country.
Separately, Tesla said it more than doubled its onsite AI training compute capacity in Texas during the first half of 2026. This move aims to support Tesla's autonomous driving software and humanoid robotics programmes. On global scale, the EV maker recently produced its 10 millionth vehicle at Fremont Factory in California, United States (US).
Produced our 10 millionth Tesla globally at Fremont Factory this week!— Tesla (@Tesla) July 30, 2026
Only 6 years ago, Fremont Factory made our 1 millionth vehicle pic.twitter.com/ps4H6tFgUQ
Earlier this week, the EV maker also opened its first approved body shop in Pune, Maharashtra, marking a further expansion of its after-sales service network in India as the company builds out its local support infrastructure alongside its retail and charging presence.