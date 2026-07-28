Tesla Opens First Approved Body Shop In India, Begins Model Y Test Drives In Pune
Tesla has opened its first approved body shop in Pune and launched test drives for the 2026 Model Y Premium and Model Y L.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tesla has expanded its after-sales network in India, by opening its first approved body shop in Pune, Maharashtra. Alongside this, the American Electric Vehicle (EV) maker has introduced local test drives for the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and Model Y L in the city.
Tesla stated that the new authorised facility will provide service support to owners across Maharashtra, offering access to genuine parts, trained technicians, and Tesla-standard collision repair and maintenance services. The company added that the body shop provide professional collision work, software-aware diagnostics, genuine Tesla parts, and approved repair processes, all aimed at maintaining vehicle safety and performance while reducing downtime for customers.
Test drives now available
As part of its customer outreach efforts, Tesla has also begun offering test drives of the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and Model Y L to customers in Pune and surrounding areas. Interested buyers can book a test drive through the company's official website or customer support.
Tesla Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive
The 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive is priced at Rs 50.89 lakh (ex-showroom), and offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 500 km. The electric SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and provides storage space of up to 2,138 litres. Customer deliveries for this EV have already commenced this month.
Tesla Model Y L
Tesla has also introduced the Model Y L, a three-row, six-seater, all-wheel-drive (AWD) SUV designed for families. Priced from Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 681 km, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in five seconds. It has a boot space of up to 2,539 litres.
With the inaugration of this approved body shop and the expansion of test drive facilities, Tesla aims to improve the ownership experience for customers in India. The company noted that Pune's growing adoption of EVs, combined with its strong industrial ecosystem, makes it an important market for expanding sales, service and customer support.