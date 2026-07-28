ETV Bharat / technology

Tesla Opens First Approved Body Shop In India, Begins Model Y Test Drives In Pune

Hyderabad: Tesla has expanded its after-sales network in India, by opening its first approved body shop in Pune, Maharashtra. Alongside this, the American Electric Vehicle (EV) maker has introduced local test drives for the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and Model Y L in the city.

Tesla stated that the new authorised facility will provide service support to owners across Maharashtra, offering access to genuine parts, trained technicians, and Tesla-standard collision repair and maintenance services. The company added that the body shop provide professional collision work, software-aware diagnostics, genuine Tesla parts, and approved repair processes, all aimed at maintaining vehicle safety and performance while reducing downtime for customers.

Test drives now available

As part of its customer outreach efforts, Tesla has also begun offering test drives of the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and Model Y L to customers in Pune and surrounding areas. Interested buyers can book a test drive through the company's official website or customer support.

Tesla Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive