ETV Bharat / technology

Elon Musk's Tesla Wins Interim Relief Against Gurgaon Firm Using Copycat Tradename

Delhi High Court tells Indian battery manufacturer not to use the 'Tesla' brand name in any form , anywhere, till the final verdict.

Office of Elon Musk's Tesla in the US (file picture)
Office of Elon Musk's Tesla in the US (file picture) (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 27, 2025 at 5:59 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted interim injunction in favour of the Elon Musk-owned, US-based electric vehicle-maker Tesla Inc. by instructing the Gurgaon-based Indian battery manufacturer Tesla Power India, not to use the trademarks ‘Tesla Power’ or ‘Tesla Power USA’ in any form, including for the manufacture of EVs.

The Indian company, which claims to have its global headquarters in Delaware, USA, had deposed that it has no intention of manufacturing EVs, nor of marketing EVs made by other manufacturers, under the trademarks Tesla Power, Tesla Power USA, or any other brand that sounds deceptively similar.

It also said it doesn't plan to use the word Tesla till the court disposes the case. Nevertheless, the court said: “The above statement shall also apply to using, soliciting, providing services, advertising in any manner, including on the internet and e-commerce platform, directly or indirectly, selling or dealing in lead acid batteries for all kind of automobiles, inverters and UPS.”

Justice Tejas Karia said plaintiff Tesla Inc. has prima facie made out a case in favour of the interim injunction, and has established its claim over prior user, goodwill and reputation. “Injunction is a relief in equity, and in view of the discussion, the same is in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendants. Further, the balance of convenience also lies in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendants and grave prejudice is likely to be caused to the plaintiff if interim injunction as prayed for is not granted in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendants,” the court said in its 52-page order

Tesla Inc had earlier argued that by using the “Tesla” brand, the Gurgaon-based company was confusing its customers, making them believe the two firms were linked. The US EV major even claimed that some customers who had bought Tesla Power’s batteries had mistakenly filed complaints with it.

The court’s order, passed on November 24 and made available on its website on the night of November 26, also says the Indian battery maker was capitalising on the US firm's reputation, especially in its use of the brand name ‘Tesla Power USA’. The court said this name “appears to be with an intention to mislead the customers into believing that the technology that the defendants are using originated in the USA and that they are connected with the plaintiff, which is based in the USA”. (with PTI inputs)

Also Read:

  1. Musk Could Become History's First Trillionaire As Tesla Shareholders Approve Giant Pay Package
  2. Tesla Appoints ex-Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal To Lead Its India Operations
  3. Maharashtra Transport Minister Becomes First Tesla Owner In India

TAGGED:

TESLA INC
TESLA POWER
DELHI HIGH COURT
TESLA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Winner Dr Madhavi Latha On Making Way, Building Bridges

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Why Pallabi Ghosh Chose To Become A Human Trafficking Activist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.