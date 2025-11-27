ETV Bharat / technology

Elon Musk's Tesla Wins Interim Relief Against Gurgaon Firm Using Copycat Tradename

It also said it doesn't plan to use the word Tesla till the court disposes the case. Nevertheless, the court said: “The above statement shall also apply to using, soliciting, providing services, advertising in any manner, including on the internet and e-commerce platform, directly or indirectly, selling or dealing in lead acid batteries for all kind of automobiles, inverters and UPS.”

The Indian company, which claims to have its global headquarters in Delaware, USA, had deposed that it has no intention of manufacturing EVs, nor of marketing EVs made by other manufacturers, under the trademarks Tesla Power, Tesla Power USA, or any other brand that sounds deceptively similar.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted interim injunction in favour of the Elon Musk-owned, US-based electric vehicle-maker Tesla Inc. by instructing the Gurgaon-based Indian battery manufacturer Tesla Power India, not to use the trademarks ‘Tesla Power’ or ‘Tesla Power USA’ in any form, including for the manufacture of EVs.

Justice Tejas Karia said plaintiff Tesla Inc. has prima facie made out a case in favour of the interim injunction, and has established its claim over prior user, goodwill and reputation. “Injunction is a relief in equity, and in view of the discussion, the same is in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendants. Further, the balance of convenience also lies in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendants and grave prejudice is likely to be caused to the plaintiff if interim injunction as prayed for is not granted in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendants,” the court said in its 52-page order

Tesla Inc had earlier argued that by using the “Tesla” brand, the Gurgaon-based company was confusing its customers, making them believe the two firms were linked. The US EV major even claimed that some customers who had bought Tesla Power’s batteries had mistakenly filed complaints with it.

The court’s order, passed on November 24 and made available on its website on the night of November 26, also says the Indian battery maker was capitalising on the US firm's reputation, especially in its use of the brand name ‘Tesla Power USA’. The court said this name “appears to be with an intention to mislead the customers into believing that the technology that the defendants are using originated in the USA and that they are connected with the plaintiff, which is based in the USA”. (with PTI inputs)