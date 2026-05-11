ETV Bharat / technology

Tesla Ends Production Of Model S And Model X At Fremont Plant

The Model S was introduced in 2012 as Tesla's first mainstream EV, followed by the Model X in 2015 as the brand's first SUV. Together, both EVs helped Tesla to establish its early reputation by demonstrating that electric cars could be fast, desirable, and technologically advanced. Over the years, these models were updated repeatedly, receiving improvements to their powertrains, battery systems, onboard software, and driver-assistance technology — including Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features.

Hyderabad: Tesla has officially discontinued the production of the Model S and Model X electric vehicles (EVs) at the Fremont, California, facility, with final units rolling off the assembly line. This marks the end of a long chapter for two models that were pivotal to building Tesla's premium EV identity.

The phasing out of both models was first signalled during Tesla's earnings call in January this year. CEO Elon Musk said it was time to retire the Model S and X programmes with an "honourable discharge," noting that Tesla was moving towards an autonomy-focused future. He advised customers still interested in either model to place their orders immediately, mentioning that production would wind down the following quarter.

Sales of both flagship EVs had been declining for a while. The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y have taken over the company's core volume sales, as these models are more affordable compared to other EVs in the current line-up, displacing the larger, premium models.

Tesla Model S (on the left) and Tesla Model X (on the right). (Image Credit: Tesla)

What Comes Next

Tesla has currently not announced a direct successor for either the Model S or Model X. The production space freed up at the Fremont facility is expected to be repurposed for manufacturing Optimus humanoid robots, signalling a broader shift in the company's manufacturing priorities.

Tesla entered the Indian market in 2025 with the Model Y in standard and long-range variants. The line-up expanded in 2026 with the introduction of the Model Y L, a long-wheelbase version of the ongoing model, featuring a third row of seats and second-row captain's chairs. The Model Y L is also the only variant in India offered with an all-wheel drive (AWD) drivetrain.