Tesla Appoints ex-Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal To Lead Its India Operations

Agarwal has 23 years of experience in the Automotive Retail, turnaround, and start-up specialisation.

Tesla Appoints ex-Lamborghini India Head, Sharad Agarwal, As India Lead
The Tesla Model Y in India features in two variants: Standard RWD and Long Range RWD. (Image Credit: Tesla and LinkedIn (Sharad Agarwal))
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 5, 2025 at 2:37 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Tesla has appointed former Lamborghini India head Sharad Agarwal to lead its operations in India, aiming to strengthen the company’s presence in the country.

Earlier this year, Tesla opened its first experience showroom in Mumbai on July 15 and launched the Model Y electric vehicle (EV) on the same date. The move was followed by the second showroom in Delhi in August. The Mumbai showroom at the Maker Maxity Commercial Complex in Bandra Kurla Complex has four V4 Supercharging stalls (DC chargers) and four AC destination chargers. Meanwhile, the Delhi showroom located at the Worldmark 3 in Aerocity has four V4 Superchargers and three AC destination chargers.

About Sharad Agarwal

According to Sharad Agarwal's LinkedIn profile, he has 23 years of experience in Automotive Retail, turnaround, and start-up specialisation. He joined Classic Legends as Chief Business Officer in November 2024, following his stint at Lamborghini India as country head for over eight years. Before handling Lamborghini, Agarwal was associated with Audi India, where he started as Head of Corporate, Fleet, Leasing, Financial Services, and Pre-owned Cars, followed by his promotion to Head of Sales. Agarwal also worked at Mahindra First Choice in different roles and at TVS India.

Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y in India features in two variants: Standard RWD and Long Range RWD. The former is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the latter costs Rs 67,89 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in six colour options: Stealth Grey, Pearl White Multi-Coat, Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, Quicksilver, and Ultra Red. The EV features an all Black and Black & White interior colour options. It rides on 19-inch crossflow wheels.

It is worth noting that if a customer wants to include full self-driving capability in their Model Y, they will have to pay an extra Rs 6 lakh. The feature will arrive via future updates.

The Model Y Long Range model has 661 km WLTP range, which can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds. It can add up to 267 km range in just 15 minutes of charging.

The standard model has a 500 km WLTP range, which can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds. It can charge up to 238 km of range within 15 minutes.

