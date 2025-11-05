ETV Bharat / technology

Tesla Appoints ex-Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal To Lead Its India Operations

Hyderabad: Tesla has appointed former Lamborghini India head Sharad Agarwal to lead its operations in India, aiming to strengthen the company’s presence in the country.

Earlier this year, Tesla opened its first experience showroom in Mumbai on July 15 and launched the Model Y electric vehicle (EV) on the same date. The move was followed by the second showroom in Delhi in August. The Mumbai showroom at the Maker Maxity Commercial Complex in Bandra Kurla Complex has four V4 Supercharging stalls (DC chargers) and four AC destination chargers. Meanwhile, the Delhi showroom located at the Worldmark 3 in Aerocity has four V4 Superchargers and three AC destination chargers.

About Sharad Agarwal

According to Sharad Agarwal's LinkedIn profile, he has 23 years of experience in Automotive Retail, turnaround, and start-up specialisation. He joined Classic Legends as Chief Business Officer in November 2024, following his stint at Lamborghini India as country head for over eight years. Before handling Lamborghini, Agarwal was associated with Audi India, where he started as Head of Corporate, Fleet, Leasing, Financial Services, and Pre-owned Cars, followed by his promotion to Head of Sales. Agarwal also worked at Mahindra First Choice in different roles and at TVS India.

Tesla Model Y